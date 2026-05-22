Antony Mascarenhas Urwa (65) Passes Away

Mr. Antony Mascarenhas 65 years, Husband of Celine Mascarenhas and father of Shawn, Aaron, and Ruben, Pompei ward, Urwa, passed away on May 21, 2026.

Funeral cortege leaves residence “Celton Manor”, Ashok Bagh Lane, Ashok Nagar Road, Urwa Stores, on Saturday, May 23, at 2.45 PM, for Immaculate Conception Church, Urwa, followed by mass at 3:15 PM.