Karnataka BJP MLC asks Kharge to ‘maintain dignity’, avoid ‘goonda-like’ conduct

Bengaluru: Angered by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP MLC C.T. Ravi on Tuesday advised him to maintain the dignity of his office and avoid “goonda-like” conduct.

He also warned that if power is misused, incidents similar to those in West Bengal, where political leaders were allegedly attacked and chased, could be repeated in Karnataka.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge had said, “I have not even completed 48 hours since taking charge as Home Minister, and yet your fear, your anxiety, and your distress are clearly visible. You are already using the RSS to abuse me and issue life threats against me. Go ahead and do what you want. Most importantly, please convey my greetings to your ‘Body of Individuals’ and also ask them to keep the documents ready for the registration of your political superior organisation.”

He also stated that RSS must be accountable and questioned the organisation’s registration status, tax exemptions and financial transparency.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ravi said on Tuesday that the RSS is a patriotic organisation and should not be targeted. He added that the Home Minister should focus on what he described as “subversive forces engaged in preparing bombs” rather than making political statements.

“It should not be like those who have no work indulge in petty and trivial activities. Your job is to run the Home Minister’s office. Act like a Home Minister. Don’t act like a goonda; you are not a goonda,” Ravi said.

He further said the Home Minister should concentrate on issues such as alleged illegal immigration from Bangladesh, narcotics trade, daylight robberies, and missing cases involving women and minor girls in Karnataka.

Referring to law and order concerns, Ravi said that if incidents are not controlled, they would damage the state’s reputation. He also alleged that Karnataka police should question how Maharashtra police recently conducted a drug trafficking bust in Mysuru.

“If power is misused, what happened in West Bengal will repeat here. That fear should remain in mind and guide your actions,” he warned.

Ravi also invoked historical references, stating that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had spoken about crushing the RSS, and that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had banned it during the Emergency, but the organisation continues to exist.

Targeting Priyank Kharge’s political lineage, Ravi said his father, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, had also served as Home Minister but “could not do much,” questioning what the present minister would achieve.

“You are not a dictator. You are in power in only two to three states, and even that will not last long. The Congress will not come to power in the state,” he said.

Ravi further stated that the RSS works for societal organisation and discipline, and is not a political or business organisation. He said it aims to “organise society and instil discipline among individuals.”

Concluding his remarks, Ravi said the Home Minister’s responsibility is to “douse fires, not ignite them,” warning that attempts to create unrest for political gain would be counterproductive.



