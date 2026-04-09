Karnataka by-elections: Polling ends peacefully, voter turnout crosses 68 per cent

Davanagere/Bagalkot: The voting process for the bypoll to two Assembly segments in Karnataka on Thursday ended peacefully with polling at stations both in the Bagalkot Assembly constituency and Davanagere South constituency crossing 68 per cent.

Polling commenced at 7 a.m., and voters exercised their franchise until 6 p.m. The results will be announced on May 4.

According to official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in Bagalkot stood at 68.65 per cent, while Davanagere South recorded 68.43 per cent at the end of polling.

Voters from Karnataka who are residing in Goa had shown special interest in exercising their franchise in the Bagalkot Assembly bye-election. Around 70 to 80 voters from Madapur village in the constituency travelled from Goa to their native place in two private mini buses.

These individuals, who had migrated to Goa for employment, returned to cast their votes and were seen enthusiastically standing in queues at polling booths in Madapur village. They stated that a local leader, Vittal from the village, had helped them during the COVID lockdown and made arrangements for their food and brought them back to the village. “Now, we have come to cast our votes,” they stated.

Earlier, a clash broke out between Congress and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers near Basha Nagar main road in Davanagere during polling, leading to brief tension in the area.

The incident occurred outside a polling booth set up at Millat School. According to sources, SDPI polling agents had placed a table about 200 metres away from the polling station. Congress workers objected to this and insisted that the table, which they claimed was set up beyond the permitted limit, be removed.

Tensions escalated when the table set up by the SDPI agents was allegedly overturned, triggering a confrontation between workers of both parties. The situation turned tense as arguments quickly escalated into a clash.

Police personnel intervened and, after some effort, managed to bring the situation under control.

Further, the bye-election in Bagalkot witnessed allegations of mismanagement, with voters facing difficulties due to the lack of basic facilities at a polling station in Aminagad.

According to reports, voters who arrived to cast their ballots were left without access to essential amenities such as drinking water. The absence of proper arrangements caused considerable inconvenience, especially under the scorching heat. There were also no adequate provisions for shade, forcing people to stand in long queues in the sun.

Amid these conditions, an elderly woman waiting in line reportedly fell ill and collapsed at the spot. Locals immediately came to her assistance and sent her for medical treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the preparedness and arrangements at polling stations during the bye-election.

Meanwhile, allegations of cash distribution to influence voters surfaced during the bye-election in Bagalkot, triggering tension in parts of the constituency.

Reports emerged from Wambe Colony in Navanagar that money was being distributed to voters as an inducement. Locals alleged that Rs 500 currency notes were handed out.

In a viral video, the authenticity of which could not be verified by IANS, a woman is seen showing a Rs 500 currency note and alleging that it was given by Congress members. She is also heard expressing dissatisfaction that only Rs 500 was given.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated when a group of people surrounded a car belonging to Congress leader Santosh Hokarani. The crowd alleged that money was being distributed and confronted those in the vehicle. Hokarani reportedly got out of the car and questioned the crowd about the incident.

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray across the two constituencies. More than 2,500 police personnel were deployed at polling stations to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in both seats.

The SDPI is hopeful that the intense contest between the BJP and the Congress will benefit the party.

In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, there are 2.59 lakh voters and nine candidates in the fray. A total of 332 polling stations have been set up. The electorate includes 1.26 lakh male and 1.32 lakh female voters.

Around 1,564 staff members, along with additional security personnel, were deployed to manage and monitor the polling process.

The main contest in Bagalkot is between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA H.Y. Meti.

In the Davanagere South Assembly segment, authorities had set up 284 polling stations, of which 76 were identified as sensitive. Prohibitory orders were imposed within a 200-metre radius of polling stations. The constituency has 2.31 lakh voters, with 25 candidates in the fray. More than 1,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure safety.

Congress has fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, while the BJP has nominated Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa. Afsar Kodlipet is contesting as the Social Democratic Party of India candidate.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress leader, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

–IANS

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