Karnataka bypoll: Congress pacifies rebel candidate in Davanagere South, hopes for victory

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress party in Karnataka did some damage control in Davanagere South Assembly segment on Friday by convincing rebel candidate Sadiq Pylwan to withdraw from the electoral contest and work for the party’s official candidate.

However, as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on March 26, Sadiq will remain a candidate but will work for the Congress party.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, invited Sadiq Pylwan, the rebel candidate from the Davanagere South Assembly constituency, to his official residence in Kumara Park, Bengaluru, through party leaders MLA Rizwan Arshad and Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed. After holding discussions, he successfully persuaded him to withdraw from the electoral contest.

Sadiq, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Davanagere bye-election, also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with his supporters at Vidhana Soudha and agreed to work for the Congress party candidate.

Speaking to the media in the presence of Sadiq, Shivakumar said, “Our legislators Rizwan Arshad and Saleem Ahmed were given the responsibility to talking to Sadiq Pylwan, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate, expressing his displeasure over the allotment of the ticket to Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of veteran Congress leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.”

“Rizwan and Saleem worked under the directions of the Chief Minister and myself. They went and managed to pacify him. His entire family is known to me. His son and brother have held important posts, and we have spoken to him. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also spoke to him on Thursday night,” he added.

“Today, he has come here as promised, and I am confident that he will work for the party’s victory. We also have a responsibility to ensure his growth. He has not placed any demands; his only concern is to ensure the victory of the Congress party,” Shivakumar stated.

MLA Rizwan Arshad and MLC Saleem Ahmad had visited Sadiq’s residence in Davanagere on Thursday and requested him to withdraw his nomination. However, their initial efforts were unsuccessful. Later, Sadiq was brought to meet the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and the leadership eventually succeeded in pacifying the rebel.

Rizwan Arshad said, “I, along with Saleem Ahmed, met Sadiq and later held discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Sadiq has had a long association with the Congress party over the years and should not, under any circumstances, allow the BJP to benefit. This issue was discussed with the Chief Minister.”

He added, “Sadiq has agreed. We had said yesterday itself that the issue would be resolved. After our request, he agreed and has come here. He shares a 40-year relationship with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He will also speak with the Deputy Chief Minister and Randeep Surjewala.”

The ruling Congress in Karnataka was facing rebellion from its own leaders in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency, a stronghold of the party that was represented by veteran leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa since the segment came into existence in 2008. Congress insiders say that if the party leadership fails to assuage the rebel leaders, the BJP could register a maiden victory.

The result is crucial for both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The Congress has fielded young Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The BJP has given the ticket to grassroots leader Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa, who hails from an oppressed class.

The Congress is facing backlash from the Muslim community and progressive circles for opting for a family dynasty. D.K. Shivakumar has defended the decision, stating that Samarth is educated abroad and has a vision. Shivakumar further said that Samarth’s mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, Lok Sabha member from Davanagere, was persuaded by the party to contest elections and is becoming an asset.

Samarth’s father, S.S. Mallikarjun, is currently serving as Minister for Mines and Geology and Horticulture in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet.

BJP has fielded Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa hailing from Scheduled Tribe community. Srinivas is known for his leadership skills and maintains cordial relations with all communities. He is being seen as a dark horse who could secure the seat for the BJP for the first time.