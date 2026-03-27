Centre’s Rs 10 fuel tax cut eases burden on common people: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a firm decision in favour of the common people of the country by reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10, thereby easing the burden on citizens.

Speaking to media persons on Friday in Bengaluru, he said that at a time of global conflict, he would like to congratulate PM Modi and the Union Petroleum Minister on behalf of the people of the state and the country for this decision.

He alleged that the Congress government in the state has wasted three years merely criticising the Central government. He said the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues must understand the pro-people concern demonstrated by PM Modi.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra said that in countries like the United States and Australia, people are bearing a burden of 25 to 30 per cent, whereas in India, the Centre’s decision to reduce excise duty has brought relief to citizens and is welcome.

He further accused the Congress of having a long-standing habit of blaming others to cover up its own failures. He said the Chief Minister has completed three years in office only by criticising the Centre, and questioned what achievements the Congress government has to show during this period. He added that even the public is raising the same question.

On another question regarding MLAs demanding IPL tickets, he said he had observed statements from both ruling and opposition MLAs and personally does not agree with such demands. He noted that public perception of politicians can be seen in newspapers and on television.

He recalled that during a previous IPL match, 11 innocent people lost their lives due to the ruling party’s “mismanagement” and said that the people of the state and the country have not forgotten the incident. In such a situation, he questioned the need for such statements and made it clear that he does not support them.

He added that it is not a healthy development for elected representatives to be seen as different or as VIPs compared to common people, and reiterated that he does not support such a mindset.

Responding to a query about JD(S) leaders participating in nomination filing in Davanagere and Bagalkot, he said he had spoken over the phone with former Chief Minister and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has indicated he would give time after April 1.



