Karnataka bypolls: BJP candidates file nominations as Yediyurappa, Pralhad Joshi join processions

Davanagere/Bagalkot: BJP candidates Srinivas Dasakariyappa and Veeranna Charantimath filed their nominations on Monday for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly bypolls, respectively, after taking out huge processions in Davanagere and Bagalkot cities.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, and other prominent leaders took part in the processions.

BJP candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa filed his nomination for the Davanagere South Assembly constituency.

On the occasion, Central Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Union ministers G.M. Siddeshwar, A. Narayanaswamy, former National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, former Ministers M.P. Renukacharya, K. Shivanagouda Naik, ST Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu, District President N. Rajashekar and party leaders and workers were present.

The candidate took out a massive procession, with leaders and party workers raising slogans. A festive atmosphere prevailed among the party cadre.

Srinivas Kariyappa, along with his wife and BJP leaders, went and filed his nomination. A grand procession was taken out from the Durgambika Temple, in which several leaders, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, participated.

Speaking after filing his nomination, the BJP candidate said that a change in the Davanagere South constituency is certain this time. “The son of a hamali (porter) will definitely enter the state Assembly,” he said.

Srinivas Kariyappa added that his only opponent is the Congress and expressed confidence in victory. “We are hopeful this time. BJP will win,” he said.

He further stated that party workers and the public are eagerly waiting to vote for the BJP. Commenting on the internal differences within the Congress, he said he would not speak about it.

BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath filed his nomination on Monday for the Bagalkot Assembly seat.

A procession was held on the occasion, and at Basaveshwara Circle in the Bagalkot city, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, along with the candidate and other leaders, paid floral tributes to the statue of Basavanna.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol, former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar, MP P.C. Gaddigoudar, Rajya Sabha member Narayansa K. Bhandage, former Ministers B. Sriramulu, Murugesh Nirani, Aravind Limbavali, S.K. Bellubbi, MLA Siddu Savadi, MLC P.H. Poojar, State Vice President N. Mahesh, State Secretary Sharanu Tallikeri, State President of Kisan Morcha A.S. Patil Nadahalli, District President Shantagouda Patil, former MLA Shrikant Kulkarni, and several party leaders and workers were present.

Party workers raised slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Victory to Veeranna Charantimath,” and “Victory to BJP,” and celebrated enthusiastically.

Speaking at a massive roadshow held ahead of the nomination filing of BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath for the Bagalkot Assembly by-election, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah failed to allocate funds for the development of Bagalkot despite being given a “political rebirth” by the people of the district.

Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah had done little for the development of the constituency. He urged people to compare the funds allocated to Bagalkot during the tenures of former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai.

He expressed confidence that the Congress party would face a crushing defeat in the by-election. “No one can stop it. The aware voters of Bagalkot have already made up their minds. They may have made a mistake once, but they will not repeat it. BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath will win by a huge margin,” he said.

Vijayendra said the party’s sole objective is to work unitedly to ensure the victory of its candidate. “Bagalkot is a BJP stronghold. The lotus must bloom here once again. Party workers will work towards this goal. We are confident that Charantimath will win by a margin of 25,000 votes,” he added.

Targeting the Congress government, he alleged that Hindus in the state are unable to celebrate festivals freely. “In Bagalkot, even peaceful processions during Shivaji Jayanti were not allowed. This is an anti-Hindu Congress government, and it must be uprooted,” he said.

He further said that the BJP does not believe in caste divisions, while accusing the Congress of misusing funds meant for Dalits and spending large sums to influence voters. “Do not allow such practices. Let us work together to ensure the lotus blooms and strive for a historic victory for Charantimath,” he urged.



