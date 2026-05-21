Karnataka Cabinet yet to discuss SIR; action initiated in gold misuse by cops: Karnataka HM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Wednesday said there has been no mention of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka, though informal discussions may have taken place regarding its possible impact and the current political scenario.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said the Congress party had already made its stand clear on the SIR issue.

“Ahead of elections in five states, discussions regarding SIR have surfaced again. Especially during the West Bengal elections, concerns were raised over fears that our apprehensions regarding SIR could turn out to be true. There may be discussions on precautions to be taken here, but there is no mention of SIR in the official agenda,” he said.

Responding to a question on the reported withdrawal of 50 criminal cases cases, Parameshwara said such matters cannot be discussed publicly before a formal decision is taken. “There is a sub-committee within the Cabinet that examines the withdrawal of cases. The committee will submit its recommendations, following which the Cabinet will take a decision. Once approved, the matter will be forwarded to the prosecution department,” he stated.

On allegations regarding the misuse of 700 grams of recovered gold by Karnataka police personnel, the Home Minister said immediate action had been initiated. “Whenever such incidents occur within the department, the personnel involved are suspended and a departmental enquiry is ordered. If the allegations are proven, recommendations for punishment or dismissal will be made depending on the seriousness of the case,” he said.

Parameshwara added that he had instructed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to conduct an immediate enquiry and submit a report.

Rejecting claims that police personnel were repeatedly involved in such activities, he said such incidents were rare. “These incidents are not reported repeatedly. They occur only occasionally, and whenever such cases come to light, strict action is initiated,” he said.

The minister further said he regularly advises senior police officers not to involve themselves in activities such as real estate dealings. “During police conferences and meetings with senior officers, I specifically instruct them to stay away from real estate and similar activities. Occasionally, an individual may indulge in such acts, but action will be taken against them,” he added.

Speaking about the proposed Bidadi township project, Parameshwara said the plan had been pending for several years and was not a new proposal. He noted that when the NICE Road project was developed, there were plans to establish three to four townships to reduce pressure on Bengaluru city.

“With this objective, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar brought forward the proposal for the Bidadi township, and the Cabinet has approved it in its wisdom,” he said.

He further clarified that the project had already been notified in 2006. “This is neither a new project nor one intended for misuse. Farmers will be convinced, and all efforts will be made to implement the government’s decision,” he added.



