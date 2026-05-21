K’taka hijab row: Sri Rama Sene to distribute saffron shawls in schools, colleges from June 1

Davanagere: The hijab versus saffron shawl controversy is likely to intensify in Karnataka, with the Sri Rama Sene on Thursday announcing its plan to distribute saffron shawls to students in schools and colleges from June 1 in protest against the state government’s decision to lift restrictions on hijab and also allow limited religious symbols like turban, kada, tilak, holy ash and kalawa in educational institutions while ruling out the use of saffron shawls.

Addressing reporters in Davanagere, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik strongly opposed allowing hijabs and religious symbols like turban, kada, tilak, holy ash and kalawa in schools and colleges and accused the Congress government of reversing the BJP government’s earlier notification on the issue.

“The BJP government’s 2022 notification has been withdrawn and the Congress government has issued a new notification allowing hijabs in schools and colleges,” he alleged.

Muthalik said uniforms were introduced decades ago to ensure equality among students and avoid discrimination.

“Forty years ago, the Congress government itself implemented a uniform policy across the country so that there would be no discrimination among students. But now they have broken that principle by permitting hijabs,” he claimed.

Referring to the new notification, Muthalik claimed it allowed students to wear hijabs along with religious symbols such as the sacred thread and Shivadhara.

“If hijabs are allowed inside schools and colleges, saffron shawls will also have to be allowed,” he asserted.

“The anger witnessed among Muslims in Davanagere during bypoll spread across the state. To pacify them, the government has brought back the hijab issue. This could lead to conflict and even communal riots,” he alleged.

On the issue of cow slaughter and beef exports from India, Muthalik said Sri Rama Sene had written to the Union Home Ministry and the Animal Husbandry Department seeking action.

“Every year, beef worth nearly Rs 50,000 crore is exported. Worshipping cows on one hand and exporting beef on the other is not right,” he said.

Muthalik warned that the organisation would launch a major protest against the Central government over the issue.

It can be noted that the hijab versus saffron shawl controversy is likely to intensify in Karnataka, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, opposing the state government’s decision to lift restrictions on hijab and also allow limited religious symbols like turban, kada, tilak, holy ash, Cross and kalawa in educational institutions while ruling out the use of saffron shawls.

The authorities are closely monitoring the turn of events, as the hijab controversy had threatened to disturb the law and order situation across the state in 2022.

At the time, the Al Qaeda terror network had controversially waded into the Karnataka hijab row when its then leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, released a video praising Muskan Khan, a student who shouted “Allahu Akbar” after being heckled by a crowd in Mandya.

Zawahiri praised her actions and called upon Indian Muslims to stand against what he described as oppression.

Despite the state government’s order prohibiting saffron shawls in educational institutions, Hindu organisations have maintained that they would continue to support students who choose to wear saffron shawls to schools and colleges.

While the controversy currently remains limited to statements and political reactions, tensions are expected to rise from June 1 onwards when most schools and colleges across the state reopen for the new academic year after the summer vacation.



