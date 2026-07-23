Karnataka CM backs NEET protests, says issue is about students

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday voiced support for student protests over the alleged NEET question paper leak controversy, stating that the issue transcends politics and concerns the future of the country’s youth.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said India is at a critical juncture, and students are facing uncertainty amid repeated allegations of examination paper leaks. He remarked that the Prime Minister had spoken on the issue but should have addressed it earlier.

“Today, the country is at a crossroads. Students and youngsters are in a dilemma. There have been more than 100 instances of question paper leaks. The Prime Minister has spoken on the issue today, but he should have spoken at the very beginning,” he said.

Emphasising that the matter should not be politicised, the Chief Minister said India’s students are globally recognised for their talent and serve as ambassadors of the nation. He added that every government has a duty to ensure transparent examinations and provide quality education.

Responding to demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Shivakumar said there should be no attempt to shield anyone. “There is no question of safeguarding anyone. All heads will have to roll,” he remarked.

He defended the right of students to protest, saying peaceful demonstrations are protected under democracy. He alleged that students had faced police action, including lathi‑charge, and claimed videos of the alleged assault had emerged despite attempts to block visuals.

Shivakumar also criticised sections of the media, questioning why greater attention was not paid to the student protests and alleged police action.

On Wednesday’s alleged attack on Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA B.P. Harish near the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office, Shivakumar said he did not endorse the incident but urged people to view it in a broader context.

He noted that the Home Minister would take appropriate action, while adding that the BJP should also recall past incidents involving clashes where weapons were allegedly recovered.



