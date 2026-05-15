Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Centre over fuel price hike, demands rollback

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, alleging that the BJP government had increased fuel prices repeatedly after coming to power.

Interacting with reporters here, Siddaramaiah said: “We had been saying from the beginning that petrol and diesel prices would increase after the elections. BJP leaders criticised us even for a slight increase in fuel prices in Karnataka, despite our rates being lower than those in neighbouring states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased fuel prices many times after coming to power.”

The Chief Minister said the state government had anticipated the hike. “We knew very well that they would increase the prices now, and they have done so. Ultimately, the increase in petrol and diesel prices will affect the lives of ordinary people. Farmers, labourers, and the poor will be impacted the most. The hike will not affect only those who directly use petrol and diesel,” he said.

Condemning the decision, Siddaramaiah appealed to the Prime Minister to withdraw the hike immediately. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no compelling reason to increase fuel prices at this point. The hike should be rolled back immediately. That is my appeal to the Prime Minister,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the rise in LPG cylinder prices. “When the BJP came to power at the Centre, the price of an LPG cylinder was around Rs 413. Today, it has crossed Rs 1,000. As a result, the prices of other essential commodities have also increased,” he said.

“If LPG cylinders are not easily affordable and people are burdened further by rising prices, their daily lives will be severely affected,” Siddaramaiah added.

Launching a broader attack on the Centre, he said: “Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices have consistently increased.”

The Chief Minister also criticised the Centre over the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). “The Centre has failed to properly conduct the NEET examination. Students who have already appeared for the exam are now facing the uncertainty of having to write it again,” he alleged.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Siddaramaiah said the exercise would soon begin in Karnataka. “We will also make the necessary preparations for the exercise,” he added.