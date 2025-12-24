Karnataka Cong crisis: Love to be party worker than holding any post, says Shivakumar

New Delhi: Amid the leadership row, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar has said that he would prefer being a party worker rather than holding any post.

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, he said, “I love being a party worker more than holding any position in the party. That is a permanent position for me. Since 1980, I have been a party worker, and I will continue to be a party worker in the future as well.”

When asked whether he would be happy continuing as Deputy Chief Minister for five years, Shivakumar replied, “I will remain a party worker. The position of party worker is the only permanent position for me.”

Responding to another question, Shivakumar said, “On this trip, I am not meeting anyone because I don’t think anyone is here. I will not meet any national leaders in Delhi, as no one is currently in the city. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi arrived just yesterday, and I don’t want to trouble him.”

Replying to a question on breakfast meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and himself, Shivakumar said, “I cannot reveal what was discussed in such meetings. We are all united and will continue to work together. We brought this government to power together. Every party worker in the state has given their sweat and effort, and all of them have supported me. I am grateful to the people of the state for giving us a massive mandate. Whatever we promised, we have delivered, and we will continue to do so.”

“The high command has given us a free hand. It is not just Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah – all legislators and candidates have made sacrifices to bring us to power,” he underlined.

Dismissing speculation over a leadership tussle, Shivakumar said, “Only the media is indulging in speculation. There is no such speculation within the party or the government.”

“There is no confusion regarding a change of Chief Minister. Breakfast meetings are routine. We hold such meetings with everyone. Sharing and caring are part of life. We meet the Chief Minister, media persons, industrialists, businessmen, bureaucrats and common people as well. It is all part of our daily work,” he said.



