Karnataka Cong tussle: DKS says time will decide on reshuffle or power-sharing

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing leadership tussle, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that time will decide whether there will be a Cabinet reshuffle or a power-sharing arrangement in the state.

It may be noted that Shivakumar is a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post and has previously spoken about a power-sharing pact between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of the party high command.

Speaking to reporters at his Bengaluru residence, the Deputy Chief Minister, when asked whether it would be a Cabinet reshuffle or a power-sharing arrangement, said: “Time will decide.” When questioned about reports of a separate meeting with Priyanka Gandhi, he said: “I am not going to discuss that. I will not say what I discussed with whom. Time will decide.”

When asked about AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal’s statement that the Chief Minister’s post is not vacant, he said: “Yes, he has said the post is not vacant. But he has also said the party and the MLAs will decide.”

When asked who the Congress candidates for the by-elections to two Assembly segments would be, he said: “Over the past two months, I have collected reports from all levels, right from the booth level. Our leaders’ team has visited and given me their opinions. I have spoken with a few people myself. In two or three days, AICC secretaries will be arriving.

“The Chief Minister and I have discussed what needs to be done in the two constituencies. I cannot say this publicly. The party must win, and keeping the party’s interest in mind, the Chief Minister and I will put forward our views. The ‘B’ form will be distributed as per the high command’s decision.”

When asked if a ticket would be given to a family member in both the seats, he said: “Family does not matter here, the party must win. The party is what matters here. We must act as the party says. Because both constituencies are seats of prominent leaders.

“Late Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s Davanagere South constituency is the seat of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha president. Minorities are also important there. They have been extending support for a long time. Their proposal is also on the table. We need to sit with everyone and sort this out. Leaders who did not get a ticket in the last election have been given positions.”

When asked if there was clarity on who should get the ticket and who would win, he said: “Here, what the party and the workers say is more important than my personal opinion or survey reports.”

When asked about Union Minister late Ananth Kumar’s daughter Aishwarya’s criticism that “Karnataka is being made a cash cow” for the Assam elections, he said: “I do not know who she is. We also have cows at home — has she seen them? We domesticate cows that have been gifted to us in our cowshed.”

“Discussions were held with leaders regarding the Assam elections. A Zoom meeting will be held today as well. A campaign schedule will also be prepared,” he said.

When asked about demands for a Cabinet reshuffle and consideration of new faces, he said: “What is wrong in aspiring to become a minister? The Chief Minister has said there will be a Cabinet reshuffle, hasn’t he? Knowing that there is a vacancy after he said so, they are trying their luck.”