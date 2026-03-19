Legal matter, govt agencies investigating case: India on arrest of six Ukrainian nationals

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that the case involving arrest of six Ukrainian nationals is a “legal matter” and Indian government agencies are investigating the matter.

Addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also stated that India has received consular access request for those arrested from the Ukrainian Embassy.

When asked about Ukraine’s statement about the arrest of its six nationals, Jaiswal stated, “You all know about the case and we are also aware it. As you know that this is a legal matter, the relevant GoI agencies are investigating it presently. We had a related question as to whether we have received consular access request. Yes, we have received consular access request and this will be addressed keeping in mind the legal requirements that are involved in this particular case.”

An American and six Ukrainian nationals face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they have been sent to 11-day custody by a special NIA court in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Embassy in India expressed serious concern over the detention of six Ukrainian nationals, terming it “orchestrated and politically motivated.” The Ukraine Embassy expressed rejection of any insinuations about the possible involvement of Ukrainian state in supporting terrorist activities.

The Embassy stated: “Taking into account publicly available information in the case concerning the detention of six citizens of Ukraine, including media reports indicating that the initiation of this proceeding was prompted by information provided by the Russian side, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India expresses serious concern regarding the presence of circumstances that point to a possible orchestrated and politically motivated nature of this case, as evidenced, in particular, by the facts known at this stage.”

“Ukraine firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian State in supporting terrorist activities. Ukraine is a state that faces the consequences of Russian terror on a daily basis and, for this very reason, takes a principled and uncompromising stance in combating terrorism in all its forms,” it added.

The Ukrainian embassy expressed its readiness for active cooperation between the competent authorities of Ukraine and their Indian counterparts, in particular on the basis of the existing bilateral Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, which provides for the broadest possible measures of mutual legal assistance and interaction through the central authorities of the parties.

According to the statement, Ukraine expects that the Indian authorities will ensure the legality, transparency, and openness of the process, as well as the proper observance of the rights of the detained Ukrainian citizens, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

The Embassy said, “We also emphasise that Ukraine has no interest in any activity that could pose a threat to the security of India. On the contrary, Ukraine consistently advocates for strengthening security, trust, and cooperation with India as an influential and friendly state.”