Karnataka Congress Govt Delaying Lakshadweep Jetty Project, Says MP Captain Brijesh Chowta in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Raising the issue under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha today, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta strongly criticised the Congress-led Karnataka Government for delaying the Lakshadweep jetty project at Old Mangalore Port, which was sanctioned under the Union Government’s flagship Sagarmala programme.

Laid on the floor of the house during his intervention under Rule 377;

“At the outset, I express my sincere gratitude to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for sanctioning this important project. It is part of his larger vision of port-led development under the Sagarmala programme, which has brought much-needed attention and investment to India’s coastal infrastructure and maritime connectivity.”

The Lakshadweep jetty project was announced under Sagarmala Phase I on 20 July 2022. Recognising its importance, the then BJP government in Karnataka took up the matter on a priority basis, issuing tenders in August and December 2022 and January 2023. The contract was awarded on 29 March 2023.

“However, since the Congress government came to power in May 2023, the project has seen little to no movement. Its importance has been diluted, and the progress has stalled. The delay is entirely due to the apathy and neglect of the state government,” Captain Chowta said.

He noted that he had raised this issue earlier during the Winter Session of 2024, and only after continued follow-ups did the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance get granted on 27 February 2025 by the Karnataka Coastal Zone Management Authority, almost two years after the contract was issued. Even now, while the project was taken up by the State Expert Appraisal Committee on 20 June 2025, the Environmental Clearance remains pending, and the file continues to be held up in the state system.

Captain Chowta also highlighted the issue of dredging, which is essential for the jetty’s operational success. Though a dredging contract had been awarded with a seven-year validity, the concerned agency failed to maintain the required draft or carry out timely dredging, leading to recurring problems, especially during monsoons.

“Along with Mangalore South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, I had raised the issue of the dredging contract and Lakshadweep jetty contract in the recently conducted DISHA meetings and urged the State Government to ensure that necessary approvals are provided and these projects take off quickly. We have already lost two years owing to their apathy and neglect.”

He further added, “The previous BJP government had taken this project up with urgency and ensured it progressed swiftly. But ever since the change in government, everything has come to a standstill. That is why I have now sought the intervention of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The project is not just about connectivity – it holds strategic importance for coastal security, for strengthening the Lakshadweep–Mangaluru maritime corridor, and for boosting economic activity in the region.”

Captain Chowta concluded by calling for immediate action from the Union Ministry to ensure that all pending NOCs and clearances from the state are expedited without further delay.

“The Centre has done its part under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji. The delay now lies entirely with the Congress government in Karnataka. It is time the state government realises the importance of this project, for the region, for the nation, and for our long-term maritime strength,” he said.