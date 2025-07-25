Let Us Walk the Path of Dharma and Strive for the Welfare of Society, as Taught by Lord Krishna – Thawarchand Gehlot

Udupi: The teachings of Lord Krishna serve as a guiding light in balancing karma (action), dharma (righteousness), devotion, knowledge, and service in our lives, said the Honourable Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thawarchand Gehlot.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mandalotsava, organized by Sri Puthige Math, one of the Ashta Maths (eight monasteries) associated with Sri Krishna Math in Udupi.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita shloka — “Yada yada hi dharmasya glanir bhavati bharata, abhyutthanam adharmasya tadatmanam srijamy aham”, the Governor said, “This verse embodies Lord Krishna’s message to Arjuna, affirming the divine incarnation to restore dharma and vanquish evil.

Understanding and following such teachings deeply can help one protect righteousness and achieve success in life.”

He expressed his happiness to be part of the event, stating, “It is a blessing to participate in the Mandalotsava celebrations organized by the spiritually significant Sri Puthige Math of Udupi. This Math, being one of the revered Ashta Maths, preserves and promotes the Dvaita Vedanta tradition while making its relevance felt even in the modern world. It is a confluence of devotion, knowledge, and service.”

The Governor praised the Pontiff of Sri Puthige Math, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, for his global efforts in spreading Vedanta and Sanatana Dharma across countries like the USA, Canada, and Australia, thereby proudly connecting the world with Indian heritage and philosophy.

He further stated, “This Janmashtami celebration is not just a religious festival but also a cultural awakening and a symbol of spiritual inspiration and social unity. The words of Lord Krishna, the Yogeshwara, convey the powerful message of protecting righteousness and destroying evil.”

“Lord Krishna touches every aspect of life — childhood, youth, politics, devotion, knowledge, action, and selfless service. His journey from childhood pastimes to the battlefield of Kurukshetra in the Mahabharata is a profound and inspiring saga that urges us — especially the youth — to become devoted, dutiful, fearless, and wise practitioners of karmayoga.”

Recalling the Bhagavad Gita’s origin, he said, “When Arjuna was in a dilemma and hesitant to fight his kin in the Mahabharata war, Lord Krishna gave him the timeless wisdom of the Gita. In today’s world, where confusion, intolerance, and self-centeredness are increasing, Krishna’s verse —

‘Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana’ — shows us the way. Krishna taught us to perform our duties selflessly without attachment to outcomes, through the paths of karma yoga, jnana yoga, and bhakti yoga. He emphasized the immortality of the soul, the purpose of life, and the importance of following dharma. Dharma, devotion, and good deeds alone can make life meaningful and successful. His teachings remain eternally relevant.”

Concluding his address, the Governor gave a heartfelt call to all: “Through this Mandalotsava, let us commit to walking on the path shown by Lord Krishna, instill virtue in our behavior and thoughts, and work for the betterment of society by following the path of dharma.”

The event was graced by Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji, junior pontiff Sri Sushreendra Theertha, MLA Yashpal Suvarna, and other dignitaries.



