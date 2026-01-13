Karnataka Congress leaders see off Rahul Gandhi, private chat with Shivakumar sparks speculation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior stateCongress leaders saw off Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Tuesday as he departed for Delhi.

Meanwhile, a private conversation between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, and Rahul Gandhi at the airport has sparked speculation amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the state.

Videos and photographs of Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi holding a private discussion have gone viral on social media, fuelling speculation in political circles over a possible change in leadership. The Siddaramaiah camp is closely watching developments, as rumours are rife that the party high command may call both leaders to Delhi after the Sankranti festival for discussions on the leadership issue.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had stated on Monday that the party high command would call both leaders whenever necessary.

A statement from Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar’s office said: “Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar at the Mysuru airport on Tuesday evening. The meeting took place when Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mysuru from Tamil Nadu and before he departed for Delhi.”

More details regarding the meeting are awaited.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was welcomed at the Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Tuesday by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, and prominent Congress leaders from the state.

He was presented with shawls and bouquets by the Congress leaders.

He then left for Ooty in Tamil Nadu to attend a private event ahead of Pongal.

Meanwhile, at a media interaction, Siddaramaiah, asked about political speculations regarding the Chief Minister’s post, retorted: “What speculations? It’s only media speculations. You are the ones creating speculations; the raising of these questions itself is baseless. Where is the confusion in the party? There is no development as such. There is nothing of this sort going on in the party.”

Regarding Congress Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain’s statement that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister either on January 6 or January 9, he said, “They are baseless. Either I should talk about it, or the Deputy CM should speak about it. We are better persons, and we should know what’s happening. We should talk, right?”

On Deputy CM Shivakumar’s statements on keeping one’s word, Siddaramaiah said: “Despite the statements, ultimately, the decision of the Congress High Command will prevail. It’s only the media that’s speculating. Has the high command conveyed anything to the MLAs? The high command hasn’t stated anything. Whatever the high command decides will be final. Shivakumar has never made any statement regarding keeping one’s word; it’s all the media’s creation.”

On the Congress President’s request for state leaders to resolve the matter regarding the CM’s post within themselves, Siddaramaiah said, “We have spoken to each other. We held breakfast meetings. The state MLAs aren’t talking now, and only the media is speculating.”