Karnataka couple, infant killed in Belagavi road accident after goods auto hits bike

Belagavi: Three members of a family, including a six-month-old infant, were killed in a horrific road accident near Raybag town in Karnataka’s Belagavi district early on Tuesday morning after a goods auto allegedly driving on the wrong side rammed into their motorcycle.

The deceased have been identified as Mahanthesh Mane (27), his wife Sakshi Mane (23), and their six-month-old son Samarth, all residents of Bommanal village in Raybag taluk.

Another child who was travelling with the family sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the child is said to be critical.

According to police, the family was travelling from Bommanal village to Raybag town on a motorcycle when the accident occurred on the outskirts of Raybag. A goods auto coming from the opposite direction at high speed and allegedly on the wrong side of the road crashed head-on into the bike.

The impact of the collision threw the couple and the infant onto the road, causing severe injuries and heavy blood loss. All three died on the spot.

Police said the auto driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene immediately after the accident.

On receiving information, personnel from the Raybag police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

A case has been registered at the Raybag police station, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding auto driver.

It can be recalled that at least five people lost their lives after a cruiser vehicle collided with a lorry near Ladlapur in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on last Saturday, police said.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu visited the accident site and carried out an inspection to understand the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In a separate incident reported last month in Karnataka’s Yadgir, seven people were killed and two children sustained injuries after a car rammed into a bus. The victims in the car were all of the same family and residents of Sirwar taluk in Raichur district.