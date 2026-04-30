Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar denies negligence in Bengaluru hospital boundary collapse

Bengaluru: Responding to a question on whether negligence by officials led to the wall collapse incident caused by heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms that claimed seven lives in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Thursday denied any lapse.

Answering another question, he said he would pray for good rainfall and they must be prepared because if rainfall is deficient, it will affect all dams.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the wall, located at a hospital, was very old and had soil piled up against it. “Trees had also been planted alongside it, and the wall could not withstand the pressure, leading to the collapse,” he maintained.

Shivakumar added that directions have been issued to identify such vulnerable walls across the city and ensure that people are not allowed to sit or conduct business near them. “Street vendors will be relocated from such areas,” he said.

Shivakumar further said the government has taken precautionary measures in view of the heavy rains in Bengaluru and assured that steps are being taken to prevent rain-related incidents.

He said instructions had been issued from Wednesday night itself regarding the rainfall situation. “Even now, I pray to God for good rainfall. Whenever there is heavy rain, we must be prepared, and we will do that,” he said.

He noted that the department has indicated that rainfall may be lower this year, which could create problems for reservoirs. “If rainfall is deficient, it will affect all dams. There could also be power-related issues in places like Sharavathi,” he said.

Shivakumar added that he would visit the Tungabhadra dam on May 3 to review preparedness. “All the gates are ready, and we must store as much water as possible. The Supreme Court has also directed that 177 tmcft of water be released in the Cauvery matter,” he said.

Referring to Bengaluru, he said instructions had been given to the police and civic authorities to cut weak tree branches, and a list is being prepared. “A control room has been set up, and all officials are on the ground,” he said.

He further said that a meeting would be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the CM’s chamber, followed by a Cabinet meeting.

On remarks by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge about resolving the leadership issue soon and continuation of CM Siddaramaiah for now, Shivakumar said there was no confusion. “There is no issue. You may ask Kharge himself,” he said.



