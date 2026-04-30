Political Deception in the Name of ‘Nari Shakti’: Kripa Alva

Udupi: Alleging that actions are being taken for political gain in the name of “Nari Shakti,” Karnataka State Campaign Committee State Coordinator Kripa Alva demanded that the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act be implemented immediately without any conditions.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, she criticized the attempt to manipulate electoral constituencies under the guise of women’s empowerment through the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill. She stated that it is not appropriate to decide the country’s future based on the 2011 census.

Questions were also raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to clarify the delay in implementing the Women’s Reservation Act, which was passed in 2010.

She pointed out several issues affecting women, including violence against women in Manipur, rising prices, an increase in LPG costs, protests by ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and the disappearance of women’s names from voter lists. She accused Narendra Modi of remaining silent on these issues. She also said linking women’s reservation to the delimitation process is inappropriate and could reduce the representation of southern states. More than 60 women’s organizations have opposed the central government’s moves, demanding greater transparency and consultation with states. She reiterated that the Women’s Reservation Act must be implemented immediately, without linking it to delimitation. Environment and Tourism Development Corporation Chairperson Shalet Pinto also spoke, urging that the 33% women’s reservation approved in 2023 be implemented without delimitation, allowing more women to enter politics in the upcoming Assembly elections.

She emphasized that linking women’s reservation to delimitation and the census is a political tactic, and reaffirmed that the 33% reservation, supported by all parties in 2023, should be implemented as is.

Recalling history, she said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had envisioned women’s reservation in the 1980s, and during P.V. Narasimha Rao’s tenure, the Congress government implemented 33% reservation for women in local bodies. She criticized BJP women leaders for blaming Congress instead of pressuring the central government to implement the already approved reservation.

She also questioned whether the Election Commission was unaware of introducing such bills during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. She added that Congress has always supported women’s reservation and will continue to do so. Under the Siddaramaiah government, women have been empowered through various schemes, and in the future, women should be able to rise politically through reservation.

KPCC spokesperson Veronica Cornelio, Brahmavar Taluk Guarantee Committee President Dr. Sunita Shetty, District Women Congress President Jyoti Hebbar, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Organization State Co-Coordinator Roshni Oliver, and Karnataka State Women Congress General Secretary Anita D’Souza were present at the press conference.