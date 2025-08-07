Karnataka EC asks Rahul Gandhi to submit signed declaration on his election fraud claims

Bengaluru: In a major development related to the election fraud allegations, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka on Thursday sought a signed declaration from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

The letter has been sent to Rahul Gandhi in this regard, following a meeting between Indian National Congress (INC) leaders and the CEO, as well as the press conference addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi regarding the alleged election fraud.

The CEO stated in the letter, “As far as the conduct of elections is concerned, election results can be questioned only by way of Election Petition before the High Court. It is understood that during the press conference held today (August 7), you (Rahul Gandhi) mentioned the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls.”

“You are kindly requested to sign and submit the declaration/oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such electors so that necessary proceedings can be initiated,” the CEO stated.

The declaration/Oath provided by the State Chief Electoral Officer reads, “I, Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, do here by solemnly affirm and state on oath that the statement I am to make under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, concerning name of persons whose name is proposed for inclusion/exclusion and other details are true to the best of my knowledge.”

The format states, “I am aware that making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls is a punishable offence under Section 31 of the RP Act, 1950. I also understand that giving false evidence is punishable under Section 227 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.”

The format further requires Rahul Gandhi to declare that he is not an elector of the said constituency.

Rahul Gandhi should declare that he has personal knowledge relevant to this case and is making this statement voluntarily, the Karnataka EC said.

The CEO also stated in the letter, “Time had been sought for the delegation of the INC to meet the CEO of Karnataka to submit a memorandum. Accordingly, a time between 1 pm and 3 pm on August 8 (Friday) is confirmed.”

He said the electoral rolls are prepared transparently, as per the Representation of the People’s Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time.

The latest electoral rolls were shared with the representatives of the INC, such as ‘Draft Electoral Rolls, 2025 ‘ Final Electoral Rolls, 2025. After final publication, the number of 1st appeals filed by INC with concerned DMs is ‘Nil’. Number of 2nd level appeals filed by INC with the CEO, Karnataka are ‘Nil’,” the CEO said.

Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, explaining how the alleged election fraud occurred in the Mahadevapura Assembly seat in Bengaluru during the Lok Sabha election.