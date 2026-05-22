Karnataka Education Minister slams saffron shawl campaign, accuses BJP of misleading students

Shivamogga: Commenting on the BJP’s support for students wearing saffron shawls to schools in the backdrop of the state government allowing hijabs and religious symbols like turban, kada, tilak, holy ash, holy cross and kalawa in educational institutions in the state, Karnataka Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, on Friday accused the Opposition party of misleading students.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa made the remarks after inspecting the venue at Freedom Park in Shivamogga along with officials and political leaders, where launching of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) event is planned on June 1.

The minister further launching a sharp political attack on the BJP, criticising its stance on various issues, including the alleged “saffron shawl campaign” in schools. He said such statements were politically-motivated and accused the Oopposition of attempting to mislead students.

Referring to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leak, he stated that around 25 lakh students were affected and claimed that five student deaths were linked to the issue.

He also questioned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s accountability and criticised his response to the situation.

He said the BJP was ignoring serious issues affecting students and focussing instead on communal topics, calling it irresponsible politics.

The minister said the government’s priority is to ensure quality education and protect students across all communities.

He further stated, Shivamoga city is set to host a major event on June 1 for the launch of KPS’, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah scheduled to inaugurate the programme.

The minister, who inspected the event venue said large-scale arrangements were being made for the programme. District incharge minister, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, CEO and other officials also took part in the inspection.

He said students from various schools will be brought to the venue in buses, and even students from private schools have been requested to attend the programme.

Madhu Bangarappa said that 19 KPS schools are being started in Shivamogga district alone, with an estimated cost of around Rs 3.5 crore per school. He added that all KPS schools will be launched between June and July.

He also said that around 1,000 school foundation stone-laying ceremonies will be held as part of the initiative, and claimed that the government has achieved 66 per cent pass results this year compared to 62 per cent earlier. He said the department has improved significantly and reforms have been implemented in government schools.

The minister said that teachers are now actively reaching students, unlike earlier times when students had to search for teachers. He claimed the education system has undergone major transformation and the government is committed to providing quality education across the state.

Bangarappa also said that seven public schools are being launched in Shivamogga and that Karnataka’s model is aimed at becoming a national benchmark. He added that Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, and other ministers will participate in the inauguration, followed by a lunch interaction between the Chief Minister and students. Around 900 students who scored above 600 marks will be seated on the stage and honoured.

He further said that some development projects will be inaugurated and foundation stones laid, and all KPS schools will be completed by July.

On special education initiatives, he said the government is planning schools for children suffering from cancer in a humanitarian effort, with medical consultation being part of the programme design.

Bangarappa also said that discussions have been held in the Cabinet regarding SIR and voter registration awareness, urging citizens to register and exercise their voting rights.



