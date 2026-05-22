Two men found dead in Ghaziabad flat

Ghaziabad: Two men were found dead in a flat near DLF Bhagat Singh Chowk, Ghaziabad police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from Flat B-1 S-2. The deaths came to light after neighbours noticed a strong foul smell emanating from the apartment and subsequently informed the police.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dhawal Jaiswal, said: “Police received information around 9:30 A.M. today about two persons found dead in a flat near DLF in the Shalimar Garden police station area. Police immediately reached the spot, and the forensic team was also called. Senior officials have inspected the scene.”

He said that the two deceased have been identified as Rakesh Sharma, aged around 70-75 years, and Nem Singh, aged around 55-60 years.

While mentioning that no external injury marks have been found on the dead, the policer officer said that both the bodies appear to be two to three days old.

“A field unit was called to collect evidence from the scene, after which both bodies were sent for post-mortem, though prima facie, the cause of death appears to be natural,” DCP Jaiswal added.

According to officials, the men used to live alone and ran autorickshaws on rent to earn a living. Moreover, police said that one of the men, Rakesh Sharma, had been unwell for long and was confined to the bed.

“Nem Singh, appeared to be his caretaker,” the DCP added.

The victims’ family members have been informed and further investigation is underway into the deaths.

Meanwhile, a horrifying incident has been reported from south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area, where a mother and her minor son were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home, police said, adding that the accused also fled with cash and valuables worth lakhs.

According to officials, the accused escaped from the spot after allegedly looting around Rs 10–12 lakh in cash along with gold and silver items. The Delhi Police have launched an investigation and is scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspect.