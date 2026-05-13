Karnataka Energy Minister Emphasizes Youth-Driven Progress at Scholarship Distribution

Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy Minister K. J. George asserted on Wednesday that India’s progress hinges on a well-educated and enlightened youth population. He made these remarks while addressing attendees at the 13th annual scholarship distribution ceremony organized by the Indian Academy Degree College (Autonomous), a part of the Indian Academy Group of Institutions, in Sarvagnanagar.

Minister George highlighted the pivotal role of youth power in national development. “Youth power is the driving force behind the nation’s development,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of dreams nurtured through education. He encouraged students to maintain discipline and purpose, suggesting these qualities can lead to achieving even seemingly impossible goals. The Minister contrasted past perceptions of India’s population as a burden with the vision of leaders like Rajiv Gandhi, who recognized the population’s potential as human resources that could develop and contribute to nation-building.

Addressing corruption, Minister George expressed optimism that a determined youth could eradicate it within the next 5-10 years. He urged young people to actively participate in politics, transcending caste and religious divisions to ensure a dignified life for every citizen. Sharing his own journey, he recounted entering politics from Kodagu, driven by personal interest, which ultimately led to his current position.

The Minister also spoke about the Karnataka government’s commitment to welfare and economic policies. “As a reflection of our government’s economic policies and commitment to welfare, the guarantee schemes we announced have today made Karnataka one of the most progressive states in the country. We rank first in per capita income. Our schemes have economically empowered homemakers. All this has been possible because of our commitment to people-centric governance.” He affirmed the government’s dedication to avoiding voter manipulation and emphasized integrity in governance, stating, “I believe in God. Everyone’s God is the same. In my opinion, those who truly believe in God do not engage in wrongdoing.”

Dr. Somashekar, President of the Indian Academy Group of Institutions, underscored the institution’s commitment to supporting talented students through scholarships named after eminent personalities and achievers, enabling them to pursue higher education. He also acknowledged Minister George’s long-standing support for the institution, noting that the Minister had personally sponsored scholarships for 30 students when the program was first initiated in Kalyan Nagar. This number has now increased to 60 and is expected to continue growing.

Bharathi Somashekar, Secretary of the Indian Academy educational institutions, and Principal Dr. Bharathi S. were also present at the event, which students, faculty members, and parents attended.