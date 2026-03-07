Karnataka Energy Minister Lauds ‘Mukhya Mantri Saura Krishi Yojana’ as a Boon for Farmers and Sustainable Energy

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Energy Minister, K.J. George, has lauded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s introduction of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Saura Krishi Yojana’ (Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Scheme) in the recent State Budget, characterizing it as a pivotal stride towards fulfilling the government’s commitment to the agricultural sector and sustainable energy practices. The scheme is designed to guarantee seven hours of daytime electricity supply to farmers for operating irrigation pump sets.

In his response to the Budget announcement, Minister George emphasized the challenges the state faced when the government assumed power, noting the severe drought conditions prevalent at the time. “Despite the drought, we implemented all necessary measures to ensure a seven-hour power supply for our farmers,” he stated. He also highlighted the effective implementation of the centrally sponsored KUSUM-C scheme, which solarized agricultural feeders to provide farmers with daytime electricity.

The ‘Mukhya Mantri Saura Krishi Yojana’ builds upon these initiatives, with the ambitious goal of generating approximately 3,000 MW of solar power dedicated to supplying daytime electricity for agricultural pump sets. The government has allocated a substantial Rs 19,290 crore for the scheme, which provides free electricity for pump sets up to 10 horsepower, further underscoring the Chief Minister’s dedication to the farming community.

Minister George also addressed the state’s growing power generation capacity, stating, “Since our government assumed office, power generation has increased significantly. However, adequate infrastructure is required to supply this electricity efficiently to the people. The announcement of 100 new substations during 2026–27 is a decisive step, helping ensure a reliable power supply to all.” This infrastructural development is crucial for effectively distributing the increased power generation across the state.

In addition to supporting the agricultural sector, the government is investing in initiatives to meet peak electricity demand and promote renewable energy storage. A significant investment of approximately Rs 3,400 crore has been allocated for a 2,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System project. This system aims to store power generated from renewable sources, ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply during periods of high demand.

Recognizing the importance of electric mobility, the government also committed Rs 777 crore to establish 1,250 EV charging stations across the state. This initiative is intended to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, reflecting the government’s commitment to environmentally conscious policies.

Minister George also highlighted the success of the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, which provides free electricity up to 200 units for domestic consumers. “The ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme has illuminated crores of homes, enabling people to utilize the savings from electricity bills for other needs and improve their economic condition,” he said. He further noted that the government’s advance payment of subsidy amounts to ESCOMs (Electricity Supply Companies) reduces their financial burden, ensuring the scheme’s effective implementation. The Chief Minister allocated Rs 10,578 crore for the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme in this year’s Budget