Karnataka facing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, minister seeks cooperation from restaurants

Bengaluru: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that the state is facing a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and urged hotel owners and other commercial users to cooperate for a week until fresh supplies arrive.

The minister said that only a limited number of commercial cooking gas cylinders can currently be supplied to hotels, restaurants, industries, and dhabas due to restrictions and supply issues.

Muniyappa said that around 40,000 commercial LPG cylinders are required every day in the state, but at present, only about 1,000 cylinders can be supplied to hotels. He urged stakeholders to wait for a week, expressing hope that the situation would improve once ships carrying LPG reach the country.

“Sixteen ships are currently in queue in Iran. If they arrive, the problem will be resolved. The Centre is in talks with Iran and making efforts to address the issue. If the situation can be managed for a week, normalcy will be restored,” he said.

The minister said he had convened a meeting with hotel owners and requested them to adopt alternative methods, such as electric cooking systems, temporarily.

“I appeal to hotel owners through this House that there is a war-like situation and a crisis. They should use electric sources and manage for a week. We will try to arrange 10,000 to 15,000 cylinders somehow and hold discussions with the associations on distribution,” he said.

Muniyappa added that another meeting with stakeholders has been scheduled for next Monday to review the situation.

He clarified that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders meant for domestic use in the state. According to him, more than three lakh domestic LPG cylinders are used every day in Karnataka, and their supply is continuing without disruption.

“In the state, about 3,52,921 domestic cylinders are used every day, and Indian Oil Corporation, along with other oil companies, is ensuring uninterrupted supply,” he said.

However, the state requires around 44,000 commercial LPG cylinders daily. As per guidelines issued by the Centre, only 20 per cent of the total commercial LPG requirement can currently be supplied.

“Twenty per cent of 44,000 comes to about 8,500 cylinders. Despite this restriction, the state has managed to arrange about 9,000 commercial cylinders,” Muniyappa said.

He said the government, in coordination with Indian Oil Corporation and other oil companies, has prioritised distribution to essential sectors.

Accordingly, around 4,200 cylinders are being supplied to educational institutions, student hostels, hospitals, and other essential establishments. About 1,200 cylinders are being provided to government public sector undertakings and canteens located at airports, railway stations, bus stands, Nandini outlets, and Indira Canteens.

In addition, around 500 cylinders — about eight per cent of the available supply — are being allocated to sectors such as seed processing, food processing industries, agriculture and allied industries, geological parks, and sports hostels.

Muniyappa said the government is monitoring the situation closely and working with the Centre and oil companies to stabilise the supply of commercial LPG cylinders in the coming days.