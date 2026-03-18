Govt set to revise PAN application rules from new fiscal year

New Delhi: The government has announced changes to the Permanent Account Number (PAN) application process, with revised rules set to come into effect from April 1, 2026.

Under the new framework, Aadhaar-only applications for PAN cards will no longer be accepted. Citizens have been advised to apply using Aadhaar alone before March 31, 2026.

In a post on X, the government-backed Common Services Centres (CSC) informed that applicants can currently obtain a PAN card using only Aadhaar. However, from April 1, additional documents, including proof of date of birth (DOB), will be required along with Aadhaar.

“IMPORTANT UPDATE!! PAN Application Rules Changing From 1st April 2026,” it said in a social media post. “Apply Now Using Aadhaar Only Till 31st March 2026,” it further stated.

Applicants will also need to use new PAN application forms once the revised rules come into force, as existing forms will no longer be accepted.

However, new PAN card application forms will be shared soon, according to the CSC portal. It also noted that the name on the card will be removed from the new fiscal year.

According to the update, multiple documents will be accepted as proof of birth, including a birth certificate, voter ID card, matriculation certificate, driving licence, passport, affidavit, or other government-issued documents.

The CSC further stated that names on PAN cards will be aligned strictly with Aadhaar records going forward. “New PAN forms will be shared soon,” it said.

Citizens have been urged to complete PAN-related formalities before the deadline to avoid additional documentation requirements.

A PAN card is a key document required for financial and banking transactions, while Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Applicants can apply for a new PAN through the portals of Protean (formerly NSDL eGov), UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), or via the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

Earlier, the government had highlighted that fraudsters are practising scams by sending ‘download e-PAN card online’-related emails to users.

“Have you also received an email asking you to download an e-PAN card?” PIB Fact Check said in an X post. “This email is fake… Do not respond to any emails, links, calls or SMS asking you to share financial and sensitive information,” it cautioned citizens.