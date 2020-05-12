Spread the love



















GREAT THY MOTHERHOOD

Mother ma mummy luscious creature ever created

Soul spirit morale filled the truth humanity assumed

Mam tum mera jewel treasure gem gold masterpiece

Huge sturdy solid secure stable steady thy motherhood

God wants to every heart genius He created you mothers

To dwell bide in and love every child as passion so tenders

So warm mild pleasant devotion emotion filled with motivation

Mother mom what depth intensity energy excitement zeal creation

Cannot be expressed show say speak suggest only fascination aroused

Tiny bay puny eyes first spot see the protector defender savior around

Nine month in the womb safe sound secure sheltered homey

Womb warm balmy bland benign cool cordial cheerful cosy

No woes worry misery mover agony anguish only wish will

Breast milk food feed blood mother’s sacrifice pledge end till

Beauty bounty charm elegancy delicacy through life journey

Mischief malaise misery malady share care nature motherly

Struggle battle strife trail giving birth motherly bliss paradise

Mother tear golden glow glare gleam glitter radiates surprise

He laugh echoes throb tremble every heart search sympathy

Mother other names forgiveness grace allure charm delicacy

Mama ma mummy luscious light heavenly creature ever created

Soul spirit morale vigor vitality will filled truth humanity assumed



Fr Joachim D’Souza Capuchin