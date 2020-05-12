GREAT THY MOTHERHOOD
Mother ma mummy luscious creature ever created
Soul spirit morale filled the truth humanity assumed
Mam tum mera jewel treasure gem gold masterpiece
Huge sturdy solid secure stable steady thy motherhood
God wants to every heart genius He created you mothers
To dwell bide in and love every child as passion so tenders
So warm mild pleasant devotion emotion filled with motivation
Mother mom what depth intensity energy excitement zeal creation
Cannot be expressed show say speak suggest only fascination aroused
Tiny bay puny eyes first spot see the protector defender savior around
Nine month in the womb safe sound secure sheltered homey
Womb warm balmy bland benign cool cordial cheerful cosy
No woes worry misery mover agony anguish only wish will
Breast milk food feed blood mother’s sacrifice pledge end till
Beauty bounty charm elegancy delicacy through life journey
Mischief malaise misery malady share care nature motherly
Struggle battle strife trail giving birth motherly bliss paradise
Mother tear golden glow glare gleam glitter radiates surprise
He laugh echoes throb tremble every heart search sympathy
Mother other names forgiveness grace allure charm delicacy
Mama ma mummy luscious light heavenly creature ever created
Soul spirit morale vigor vitality will filled truth humanity assumed
Fr Joachim D’Souza Capuchin
