Karnataka: Four from Telangana killed in road accident

Raichur: Four people were killed and two others injured in a road accident near Amarpura in Karnataka’s Raichur district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Nagaraj, 38-year-old Somu, 36-year-old Nagabhushan and 38-year-old Murali, residents of Hindupur in Telangana.

According to police, “The victims were travelling in a goods vehicle and proceeding towards Shahapura town in Yadgir district for the sheep fair.”

Due to overspeeding, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the bridge’s parapet.

Due to the impact of the crash, four people travelling on the front side of the goods vehicle died on the spot.

The driver, Anand, suffered serious injuries in the incident and has been admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Another survivor in the incident has told police that they were going to purchase sheep from the fair in Shahapur town.

They had slept at 10 p.m. after having dinner, and didn’t know who was driving the vehicle.

The survivor claimed that he regained consciousness only after police gave him water. Further investigation is on.

On April 11, four people, including three women of a family, were killed in a road accident following a collision between a goods vehicle and a Road Transport Corporation bus in Yadgir district.

In a tragic incident on April 5, five people were killed and 11 others were injured after a mini-bus rammed into a parked truck in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka in the early hours. The accident occurred near Nelogi Cross, close to Jevargi town.

The victims were travelling in a mini-bus to visit the famous Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi city.

In another tragic incident, four people, on their way to attend the funeral of a relative, were killed on the spot after their car was hit by a luxury Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus, Airavat, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on April 3.