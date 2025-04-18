KMC Hospital Mangalore Marks a Landmark in Cardiac Care with Rare Orbital Atherectomy

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Mangalore has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing orbital atherectomy—a cutting-edge procedure used to treat heavily calcified coronary artery disease. The patient, a 63-year-old gentleman named Gokul (name changed), was admitted with acute anterior wall myocardial infarction (heart attack). This complex coronary intervention was meticulously executed by a highly skilled cardiology team led by Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, and Dr. Dithesh M, Associate Consultant, Cardiology, at KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, marking a turning point in the patient’s long battle against this debilitating condition.

The patient’s journey began when he was admitted to KMC Hospital with a critical heart condition. Upon proper diagnosis, Dr. Narasimha Pai suggested an emergency coronary angiography. It revealed a complete blockage (100% occlusion) in the proximal left anterior descending (LAD) artery (a major vessel that supplies blood to the heart). Initial treatment involved balloon angioplasty to restore blood flow and stabilize his condition quickly. However, further evaluation showed a severely calcified segment in the proximal to mid-LAD artery. This heavy calcification presented a significant obstacle to the successful delivery and optimal expansion of a stent, which is crucial for maintaining long-term blood flow and preventing future blockages.

Dr. Narasimha Pai has stated, “Initiating the orbital atherectomy on Mr. Gokul signifies a monumental leap in our capacity to tackle intricate coronary artery disease. This advanced technology empowers us to expertly navigate severely calcified blockages, which formerly presented formidable treatment hurdles. This breakthrough unlocks unprecedented opportunities for enhancing the long-term well-being of patients grappling with critical coronary artery disease within our community, ultimately bestowing upon them an enriched quality of life.”

To address this complex challenge, the interventional cardiology team opted for an elective orbital atherectomy. This advanced procedure utilizes a diamond-coated crown that rotates at high speeds, gently sanding away the hard calcium deposits within the artery. By modifying the calcified lesion, the procedure improves the vessel’s flexibility, allowing for safer and more effective stent placement.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, added, “This successful orbital atherectomy reflects our continued dedication to introducing advanced medical technologies and best-in-class expertise to patients in coastal Karnataka. It is a proud moment for our entire full-time team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac electrophysiologist, and technical staff. Their skill and commitment reinforce our position as a trusted center for comprehensive cardiac care in the region.”

The orbital atherectomy was successfully performed by the expert team at KMC Hospital, Mangalore. The patient tolerated the procedure well and is currently recovering with positive clinical outcomes. This landmark achievement underscores KMC Hospital’s commitment to providing the most advanced and innovative cardiac care to the people of coastal Karnataka.

