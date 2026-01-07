Karnataka Gears Up for 12th Annual Bird Festival in Mangalore

Mangalore: Karnataka, renowned for its rich avian biodiversity boasting over 500 bird species, is preparing to host the 12th annual Karnataka Bird Festival from January 9th to 11th, 2026, in Pilikula, Mangalore. This significant event, organized by the Karnataka Ecotourism Development Board (KEDB) in conjunction with the Karnataka Forest Department, aims to heighten awareness regarding avian diversity, promote the practice of birdwatching, and alleviate the concentration of tourism solely on tiger reserves.

Initiated in 2014, the Karnataka Bird Festival has traversed diverse landscapes across the state, with eleven successful iterations held previously. The inaugural festival took place at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, followed by subsequent editions at Kali Tiger Reserve, Daroji Bear Sanctuary, Pilikula Nisargadhama, Halladakeri Tree Park, Nandi Hills, BRT Tiger Reserve, Madikeri, Kollur, Bagalkot, and Bhadra Tiger Reserve.

The forthcoming festival in Pilikula, Mangalore, is anticipated to attract a diverse audience, including bird enthusiasts, conservationists, researchers, students, and nature lovers from across Karnataka and the nation. Registered participants, along with a dedicated cohort of students, will have the opportunity to engage in guided birdwatching excursions across a variety of habitats, as well as attend expert lectures and panel discussions led by esteemed ornithologists and conservationists.

A key focus of the 2026 festival will be student engagement, with over 160 college students from various institutions of Mangalore participating. These students will receive comprehensive introductions to the fundamentals of birdwatching, gaining insights into the ecological significance of birds, their vital role as indicators of ecosystem health, and the critical importance of habitat conservation. This initiative is designed to cultivate a sense of environmental responsibility in young minds, nurturing the next generation of conservation leaders.

The official mascot for the 12th Karnataka Bird Festival is the White-bellied Sea Eagle (Ichthyophaga leucogaster). This majestic bird of prey symbolizes the health of coastal and wetland ecosystems. As a top predator found along shorelines, estuaries, rivers, and large water bodies, the White-bellied Sea Eagle serves as an important indicator of overall ecosystem well-being. Its selection as the mascot underscores the urgent need to protect coastal, riverine, and wetland habitats, which are increasingly threatened by urbanization and pollution.

Mangalore’s selection as the festival location is strategic, given its unique geographical position along a scenic coastline interspersed with rivers, estuaries, mangroves, wetlands, lateritic plateaus, and forest patches. This diverse habitat mosaic supports a wide array of resident and migratory birds, including seabirds, shorebirds, raptors, waterbirds, and forest species. The region serves as a crucial stopover and wintering ground for migratory birds along the western flyway, making it an ideal setting to celebrate and showcase Karnataka’s rich avian heritage.

Through immersive bird watching experiences, interactions with experts, and targeted student programs, the Karnataka Bird Festival 2026 seeks to strengthen public engagement with nature, promote conservation awareness, and reinforce Karnataka’s commitment to sustainable ecotourism practices. The event promises to be a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to protect and preserve the state’s remarkable avian diversity for future generations.