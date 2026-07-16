Father and Son Arrested for Allegedly Caste-Abusing Village Administrative Officer During SIR Form Submission

Kundapur: Kundapur Rural Police have arrested a father and son for allegedly abusing a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) with caste-based remarks, verbally assaulting him, threatening him, and obstructing him from discharging his official duties during the submission of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 11 a.m. on July 15 at the Village Administrative Officer’s office within the jurisdiction of Gulwadi Gram Panchayat. Village Administrative Officer Prakash Nayak was on duty when Palli Suleiman and his son, Shafi, both residents of Gulwadi, arrived at the office to submit an SIR form.

Police said that when the officer asked them to hand over the form, the duo allegedly abused him in obscene language, threatened him, made caste-based remarks, and obstructed him from performing his official duties.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kundapur Rural Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Acting under the guidance of Kundapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer H.D. Kulkarni and the supervision of Circle Inspector Santosh A. Kaikini, a police team led by Sub-Inspectors Niranjan Gowda and Chandrakala M. Pattar arrested the accused, Palli Suleiman and Shafi, at Mavinakatte in Gulwadi village on July 16.

The accused were produced before the court, and further investigation is being carried out by the Kundapur Rural Police.