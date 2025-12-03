Karnataka Government to Allocate Land for Shivagiri Math Branch in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a landmark announcement made during the inauguration of the “Sri Mahaguru’s Grand Samadhi Centennial All-Faith Conference” at Mangalore University, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared the Karnataka state government’s commitment to allocate five acres of land for the establishment of a branch of the Kerala-based Shivagiri Math. The conference, a collaborative effort between Shivagiri Math, Varkala, and the BrahmaSri Narayana Guru Study Centre under the aegis of Mangalore University, was convened on the university campus in Konaje.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah articulated that the formal request from the Shivagiri Math would be promptly addressed, with B.K. Hariprasad and other prominent leaders entrusted with the responsibility of identifying a suitable five-acre parcel of land in either Udupi or Mangaluru. The allocation underscores the government’s commitment to fostering spiritual and cultural institutions within the state.

K. C. Venugopal, Chairman of the Lok Sabha Public Accounts Committee, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the paramount importance of Narayana Guru’s and Mahatma Gandhi’s principles as foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution. He cautioned that the constitutional values championed by these leaders are currently facing unprecedented threats, urging a renewed and steadfast commitment to upholding their ideals. Venugopal highlighted the historic 1925 dialogue between Narayana Guru and Gandhi as a pivotal moment, occurring during a period when the struggle for freedom was inextricably linked with issues of caste oppression and social inequality. He asserted that this dialogue paved the way for subsequent social justice movements, including the Vaikom Satyagraha, solidifying its place in the annals of Indian history.

Speaker U.T. Khader proposed the naming of the conference grounds as “Guru–Gandhi Maidan,” a symbolic gesture intended to honour the legacies of these transformative figures. Further, he announced that dedicated funds would be allocated to develop a park and sports infrastructure at the site, enhancing the community’s recreational resources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that true and sustainable development transcends the mere construction of physical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. He underscored the critical importance of cultivating a harmonious and inclusive social environment, where individuals from diverse backgrounds—Hindus, Muslims, Dalits, Christians, the affluent, and the impoverished—can coexist, collaborate, and contribute to the collective progress of society.

Shri B.K. Hariprasad, chairperson of the conference, reflected on his 2013 initiative to establish a Narayana Guru study centre at Mangalore University. He noted his contribution of Rs 35 lakh from his MLA fund during his tenure as MLC, supplemented by contributions of Rs 10 lakh each from then-MP Nalin Kumar and former MLC Harish Kumar. Following an appeal to the Chief Minister, an additional Rs 2 crore was sanctioned to provide further support to the study centre. With the Chief Minister’s recent announcement, the process of identifying suitable land for the Shivagiri Math branch is poised to commence imminently.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished array of dignitaries, including Shubhaganananda Swamiji of Shivagiri, Home Secretary Dr. G. Parameshwar, Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Women & Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Public Works Minister Satish Jarakiholi, Housing & Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed, former Minister Janardhan Poojary, MLAs Ashok Rai, Harish Poonja, Rajesh Naik, Dr. Bharat Shetty, Vedavyasa Kamath, Bhagirathi Murulya, MLCs Manjunath Bhandari, Ivan D’Souza, former ministers B. Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Abhaychandra Jain, and Congress leaders Harish Kumar, P.V. Mohan, M.A. Gaffoor, Padmaraj, Rakshit Shivaram, Pratibha Kulai, Vishwas Kumar Das, and Shashidhar Hegde, among other prominent figures.