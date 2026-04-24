Karnataka govt announces internal reservation, CM Siddaramaiah dubs it a historic decision

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at ensuring justice to all communities within the Scheduled Castes, the Karnataka Cabinet on Friday took a historic decision, unanimously approving internal reservation in the ratio of 5.25:5.25:4.5 for left, right, and other communities.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement in this regard.

Siddaramaiah announced that for communities categorised as left 5.25 per cent, for Right: 5.25 per cent, and for other communities: 4.5 per cent reservation.

As announced in the Budget, the government will fill 56,432 posts this year. Notifications will be issued shortly, and recruitment will be expedited. Until the court delivers a final verdict, the 50 per cent reservation cap will be followed, though the government remains committed to implementing 56 per cent reservation in the future, CM Siddaramaiah said.

He stated: “In line with the High Court’s directive capping total reservation at 50 per cent, internal reservation within Scheduled Castes has been revised, fixing 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes and 3 per cent for Scheduled Tribes.

As per the earlier framework, 17 per cent SC reservation was divided in a 6:6:5 ratio. Now, based on revised calculations for 15 per cent, the allocation was proposed as approximately 5.3:5.3:4.4.”

The Cabinet has finalised it as 5.25 per cent for left-hand communities, 5.25 per cent for right-hand communities, and 4.5 per cent for others, including communities such as Bovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korama, and 59 nomadic groups, the CM said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this decision would ensure equitable justice for all communities and directed that recruitment processes must follow this internal reservation structure.

He also stated that the 6 per cent reservation component will be treated as backlog until a final decision is taken by the courts.

Calling it one of the most significant decisions in the country regarding internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, Siddaramaiah said the government is addressing roster-related issues and bringing transformative change to marginalised communities.

The Chief Minister noted that there have been long-standing demands and struggles for internal reservation. At a Scheduled Castes convention held in Chitradurga, representatives from 101 SC communities and 59 nomadic groups had unanimously supported internal reservation.

He added that a manifesto committee headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara had also assured implementation of internal reservation.

Following a Supreme Court order allowing states to decide on internal reservation, a one-member commission headed by retired Justice Nagamohan Das was constituted. Based on its report, the Cabinet had earlier decided on a 6:6:5 ratio within SC categories. At that time, total reservation stood at 24 per cent (17 per cent SC and 7 per cent ST), taking the overall reservation to 56 per cent, CM Siddaramaiah said.

However, referring to the Indra Sawhney case, the court reiterated that reservations should not exceed 50 per cent, he noted.

To resolve the resulting confusion, a technical committee led by the Chief Secretary was formed. Based on its recommendations and within the 50 per cent cap, the Cabinet has now taken the decision to implement internal reservation in the 5.25:5.25:4.5 ratio, he stated.

It was also decided that 20 per cent of posts available under Category C will be reserved for 59 nomadic communities. Under the current decision, 4.5 per cent reservation has been allocated to this category.

The Chief Minister stated that the government remains committed to its principle of equal share and equal opportunity for all and has fulfilled its promise.

He expressed confidence that Dalit organisations and other communities will welcome the decision.



