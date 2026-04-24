MRPL Announces Strong Financial Results for FY 2025-26

Mangalore, April 24, 2026: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC and a Schedule “A” Mini Ratna Category I Company, released its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the full financial year (FY) 2025-26 today, following a meeting of its Board of Directors. The results demonstrate a significant improvement in profitability compared to the previous year.

Financial Performance

For the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, MRPL reported a revenue from operations of ₹28,493 Crore, compared to ₹27,602 Crore in Q4 FY 2024-25. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at ₹1,235 Crore, a substantial increase from ₹584 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q4 FY 2025-26 was ₹119 Crore, lower than the ₹363 Crore reported in Q4 FY 2024-25.

The full financial year 2025-26 witnessed a robust performance with revenue from operations reaching ₹1,05,155 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹1,09,280 Crore in FY 2024-25. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) showed remarkable growth, reaching ₹4,022 Crore compared to ₹113 Crore in the previous fiscal year. The Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw a significant increase, amounting to ₹1,931 Crore, a substantial rise from ₹51 Crore in FY 2024-25.

Operational Highlights

MRPL’s physical performance saw a slight decrease in throughput, with 17.00 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) of crude and other materials processed in FY 2025-26, compared to 18.18 MMT in FY 2024-25. For Q4 FY25-26, the throughput was 4.35 MMT compared to 4.64 MMT in Q4 FY24-25.

A key development during the year was the full operationalization of the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal, which is expected to enhance the company’s access to inland markets. MRPL also expanded its retail presence by commissioning 85 new Retail Outlets during the financial year, bringing the total to 252.

Exports

MRPL’s exports contributed significantly to the company’s revenue. In Q4 FY 2025-26, exports amounted to ₹7,252 Crore, compared to ₹11,378 Crore in Q4 FY 2024-25. For the entire financial year, exports reached ₹29,880 Crore, lower than the ₹36,466 Crore in FY 2024-25.

Financial Metrics (Standalone)

Revenue From Operations* ₹ in Crore 28,493 27,602 1,05,155 1,09,280 Exports ₹ in Crore 7,252 11,378 29,880 36,466 EBIDTA ₹ in Crore 1,842 1,168 6,449 2,469 PBT ₹ in Crore 1,235 584 4,022 113 PAT ₹ in Crore 119 363 1,931 51 Total Comprehensive Income (TCI) ₹ in Crore 135 348 1,933 32

Financial Metrics (Consolidated)

PAT (Attributable to Owners of the Company) ₹ in Crore 117 371 1,925 56 TCI (Attributable to Owners of the Company) ₹ in Crore 133 354 1,927 36

GRM and Awards

The Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the year FY 2025-26 was $9.22 per barrel, a significant improvement from $4.45 per barrel in FY 2024-25.

MRPL was recognized as the FIPI Innovator of the Year (2025) for its sustained excellence in Refining Innovation and Indigenous Technological Development. The award was presented by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during the India Energy Week.