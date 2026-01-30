Karnataka govt asks employees to wear Khadi monthly

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government in Karnataka has issued a circular promoting khadi use among officials to mark the 77th Republic Day which was observed on January 26.

The state government on Thursday urged officials to wear khadi on first Saturday of every month.

State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has issued the circular in this regard and said, “”Khadi” is not merely a garment; it is a symbol of the nation’s dignity and pride. At present, khadi weavers are taking steps to produce garments in new and modern designs. Moreover, khadi production forms the backbone of the rural economy and provides direct and indirect livelihoods to thousands of rural spinners and weavers in the state.”

“Therefore, on the auspicious occasion of the 77th Republic Day, with the objective of reconnecting public service with the country’s freedom struggle, the state government has taken an important decision to promote the use of khadi. Accordingly, officers and employees of all state government, aided institutions, corporations, boards, autonomous bodies, universities are requested to “voluntarily” wear khadi attire on the first Saturday of every month, and to issue directions to officers and staff of their respective departments to wear khadi while participating in all official government programmes, including the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations,” Rajneesh added.

“The state government believes that this initiative will help foster respect for indigenous products, unity, national spirit, Indianness, self-respect, and a sense of social responsibility among government officers and employees,” she said.

The government order has also provided the link which provides details of the names, addresses, and products of the 176 khadi associations and institutions currently functioning across all districts in the state.

The copy of the order has been sent to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries of the state government.

This decision of the Congress-led state government has been welcomed and received appreciation from the government employees and all sections of the society in Karnataka.

The move is also likely to help weaver’s community and government-owned khadi production centres in the state.