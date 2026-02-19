Karnataka healthcare system ‘crumbling’: BJP demands Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s resignation

Bengaluru: Asserting that Karnataka’s healthcare system is “crumbling”, the BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of the state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Thursday in Bengaluru that “First, there were reports of medicine shortages in government hospitals. Now, the Congress government in Karnataka has failed to clear Rs 143.78 crore in dues to CT and MRI service providers, pending for the last three years.”

“This is not a minor administrative lapse. This is financial paralysis in the Health Department,” Ashoka said.

Because of this irresponsibility, essential diagnostic services across Karnataka are under threat. If CT and MRI services are disrupted, it is the poor and middle-class patients who will suffer – accident victims, cancer patients, stroke cases, and pregnant women requiring urgent scans, Ashoka noted.

The BJP leader said: “What exactly is Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao doing? The Health Department that cannot clear Rs 143.78 crore in legitimate dues for three years cannot claim to care about public health.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must answer why Rs 143.78 crores were not released, why contractual obligations were ignored for three years, and why the Health Department is pushing life-saving services to the brink,” Ashoka questioned.

“If the Health Minister cannot ensure timely payments for essential services, he has no moral authority to continue in office. CM Siddaramaiah must take responsibility and immediately sack Minsiter Dinesh Gundu Rao from the cabinet,” Ashoka demanded.

Ashoka has also released documents submitted to the government seeking release of pending amount. The submission to government states, “Due to the non-release of our rightful dues, the situation has reached a point where the company’s financial capacity to continue operations has been entirely exhausted. Leaving us with no option but to make a final request to release an interim payment of a Rs 50 crore to stabalise out operations.”