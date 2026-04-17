Karnataka issues SOP for trekkers after death-missing incidents in forest areas

Bengaluru: Addressing concerns raised following the tragic death of a female trekker in Kumaradhara hills in Chikkamagaluru and the disappearance of another female trekker in the Madikeri forest, the Karnataka Forest Department on Friday released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for trekkers, introducing a series of safety measures across forest areas in the state.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced that there are 44 designated trekking destinations within the state’s forest limits. The new guidelines have been formulated in the wake of a recent incident in which a woman from Kerala went missing during a trek and was found safe after three days.

“For each trekker, the trekking app will be installed to track their location. We are also providing walkie-talkies to all guides so that locations can be easily identified. First aid kits will be available with the guides. All these measures have been taken in the interest of trekkers,” he stated.

As part of the SOP, mobile tracking of trekkers has been made mandatory. Additionally, groups comprising more than ten members must be accompanied by a guide. The department has also introduced stricter monitoring mechanisms to ensure adherence to safety norms.

The Minister noted that some trekkers often indulge in risky behaviour, such as separating from their groups and venturing alone. He warned that such actions would be closely monitored, and those found violating the guidelines would be barred from trekking in the future and declared ineligible.

The guidelines also include provisions for accountability, allowing guides to file complaints against trekkers through a dedicated mobile application. Instances of unsafe or reckless behaviour can be reported through the app, enabling authorities to take necessary action.

The number of trekkers is limited to 150 members at a time, and it has been made mandatory that one guide accompany 10 trekkers.

The Forest Minister stated that the measures aim to enhance safety and prevent incidents in trekking zones across Karnataka.

“We have discussed making the following SOPs mandatory with officers, experts and stakeholders,” Minister Eshwar Khandre stated.

It can be recalled that a 15-year-old girl from Palakkad in Kerala, who had gone missing near Manikyadhara Falls in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, was found dead on April 10, leaving the teenager’s family devastated.

The decomposed body of deceased Sreenanda was found about 2,000 feet below the watchtower, from where the visitors view the waterfalls. The body was initially spotted on a drone camera, and later, the search team reached the spot.

A 36-year-old IT professional from Kozhikode in Kerala went missing while trekking in the Tadiandamol hills in the Madikewri region, prompting a multi-agency search. She survived for four days by staying near a stream and was later located.



