Karnataka IT exports to cross Rs 5.50 lakh crore this year: Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s IT exports are expected to cross Rs 5.50 lakh crore this year, state IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamat, Kharge said: “Talking about the IT-BT potential in Karnataka, in 2022-23, our IT-BT exports were Rs 3.55 lakh crore. In 2023-24, it rose to Rs 4.09 lakh crore, and last year, in 2024-25, it increased to Rs 4.58 lakh crore. This year, March 31 is the closing date. I am 100 per cent confident that we will cross Rs 5.50 lakh crore this year.”

“Out of this Rs 5.50 lakh crore, Mysuru city contributes IT exports of around Rs 3,000 crore, while Mangaluru and the coastal region contribute around Rs 3,500 crore. Belagavi and Hubballi together contribute between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore in IT exports. The rest is coming from Bengaluru city.”

Kharge also clarified that he had never said that Mangaluru does not have potential. “The region has tremendous potential. If local leaders create a conducive atmosphere, we can accelerate the local economy. I want to bring it to the notice of the legislator that the district GDP of Bengaluru accounts for about 39.9 per cent, nearly 40 per cent. The next closest is Mangaluru with 5.4 per cent, and the third is 3.4 per cent. One can observe the difference.”

“Where is 40 per cent and where is 5.4 per cent? I honestly say that if we create a suitable environment for capital investment in that region, it can achieve around three per cent growth in the next three years. That is what I stated, and I stand by it,” Kharge said.

The Mangaluru region is often considered communally sensitive and has witnessed incidents of communal clashes, protests, and revenge killings in the past, and Kharge has frequently criticised communal forces and the BJP over such issues.

“Ensuring growth is not only your responsibility, but it is also my responsibility.”

“Statewide, we have signed 380 MoUs with IT and related companies. In the coastal region, we are treating Manipal, Udupi, and Mangaluru as a cluster and have brought them under the Economic Accelerator Programme. From our side, we are organising a Technology Convention, and under the Beyond Bengaluru Cluster initiative, a seed fund of Rs 25 crore has been released. Under the Karnataka Acceleration Programme, alliances have been formed through the SHINE programme and assistance is being provided to startups,” he said.

There has also been a demand to simplify the criteria for setting up IT parks in the coastal region, Kharge said. “Within a week or so, the criteria will be simplified as per the demand of local MLAs. We are also trying to introduce an Ocean Farming policy. Data centres are also being prioritised. This is an important cluster not only for the state but for the country. The potential is immense, but we need to create a conducive environment,” he underlined.

BJP’s Kamat said that despite the challenges, the coastal region stands next only to Bengaluru. He asked the Minister to clarify the plans for districts such as Kalaburagi, which have a low GDP.

Kharge hails from Kalaburagi, which is considered one of the most backward districts in the state.

Responding to the query, Kharge said development would depend on geographical and demographic advantages.

“The advantages available to coastal Karnataka are not present in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The advantages we have, you do not have. You have the sea, which offers scope for sea farming, whereas we grow tur dal. In terms of GDP contribution, Kalaburagi accounts for 1.9 per cent. You may be surprised to know that Bengaluru Rural also contributes 1.9 per cent of the GDP. We are considering ways to accelerate growth in these regions. The state is not limiting development to Mangaluru or Bengaluru. Wherever there is potential across the state, we are intervening to improve GDP.”



