Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Holds ‘Kavya Whalo–10’

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy hosted its tenth edition of the Konkani poets’ meet, ‘Kavya Whalo–10,’ on January 3, 2026, at the Academy Hall in Mangaluru. The event, a significant initiative aimed at promoting Konkani literature and fostering poetic talent, was presided over by Joaquim Stany Alvares, President of the Academy.

In his introductory address, Alvares extended New Year greetings to all attendees and reflected on the success of the ‘Kavya Whalo’ initiative. Launched on March 8 of the previous year, coinciding with International Women’s Day, the program has provided a platform for over 75 poets to showcase their work. Alvares expressed his hope that the initiative would continue to inspire young individuals to embrace poetry writing and contribute to the rich tapestry of Konkani literature.

The chief guest for the event, Manjula Nayak, President of Samarasa Mangaluru, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of preserving and nurturing the Konkani language. She acknowledged the historical struggles undertaken by elders to secure the inclusion of Konkani in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Nayak further highlighted the role of the Konkani Sahitya Academy, established by the Karnataka government, in safeguarding the language and commended the Academy for its ongoing efforts.

A highlight of the event was the felicitation of Alwyn Sequeira (Melody Master) for his remarkable 46 years of literary service. Mr. Sequeira has dedicated his career to disseminating Konkani literary works by personally distributing books and CDs across villages during festivals and celebrations.

The poets’ meet was skillfully conducted by renowned poet Arvind Shanbhag, who provided insightful introductions to each poet and their respective works. A diverse array of poets, including Marlin Mascarenhas, Naveen Kulshekar, Violet Pereira, Suma Vasanth, Richie Pereira, Preeta Miranda, Stanislaus D’Souza, Edward Lobo, Arun Danti, and Sapna Crasta, recited their poems, captivating the audience with their diverse styles and themes.

The program was compered by Academy member Samarth Bhatt, who also delivered the vote of thanks. Academy member Akshata Nayak was also present at the event, contributing to the success of the literary gathering. The ‘Kavya Whalo–10’ event underscored the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy’s commitment to promoting Konkani language and literature and provided a vital platform for established and emerging poets alike.