Udupi Paryaya Committee Denies Permission for Muslim Harmony Group’s Offering

Udupi: Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA and President of the Shirur Paryaya Reception Committee, has asserted that the committee has not granted permission to the District Muslim Harmony Committee to present Horekānike during the upcoming Udupi Paryaya festival.

Mr. Suvarna addressed the issue following a press conference held by the Udupi District Muslim Harmony Committee, where they announced their intention to offer Horekānike for the Shirur Paryaya Mahotsava. He stated unequivocally that the Paryaya Reception Committee has not sanctioned any such offering.

He further clarified that the Muslim Harmony Committee has, to date, not furnished any details regarding the proposed offering to the Horekānike Committee. He also emphasized that the Matha authorities have not solicited any request from the Muslim Harmony Committee to contribute Horekānike.

Mr. Suvarna alleged that the Muslim Harmony Committee is attempting to create unnecessary confusion by making announcements without proper coordination with the Horekānike Committee. He reiterated that the Horekānike Committee holds the ultimate authority in decisions pertaining to offerings made to Lord Sri Krishna, ensuring that all such offerings are conducted with the utmost religious devotion and faith. He stressed that the press conference convened by the Muslim Harmony Committee regarding Horekānike bears no affiliation with the Paryaya Reception Committee.

Mr. Suvarna further accused the Muslim Harmony Committee of deliberately attempting to provoke Hindu religious sentiments by unilaterally announcing the offering of Horekānike, distributing water bottles, and planning Daf performances during the Horekānike procession.

He issued a stern warning, advising the Muslim Harmony Committee to refrain from unilaterally creating sensitive issues and attempting to sow discord during the Paryaya celebrations without first securing explicit permission from the Paryaya Reception Committee. He emphasized the importance of maintaining harmony and respecting the established protocols of the religious event.