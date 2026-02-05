Karnataka Legislature passes resolution against VB-G RAM G Act; BJP calls it illegal

Bengaluru: Both the Houses of the Karnataka legislature on Wednesday passed the resolution condemning the Centre’s move to bring the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act and demanding restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in its original form amid the stiff opposition from the members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

However, the BJP stated that passing a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Legislative Assembly itself is illegal.

The members of the opposition parties staged a walkout, condemning the resolution. The resolution was put to vote by the Speaker U.T. Khader and the Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, respectively at the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council and declared that the resolution opposing VB-G RAM G has been accepted by the respective Houses as the votes were in favour of the ruling Congress government.

After the resolution was adopted, the proceedings were adjourned by both Houses sine die.

Earlier, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge said that senior BJP leader L.K. Advani had praised the NREGA scheme. He questioned what exactly is contained in the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act. The BJP leaders themselves do not know about the VB-G RAM G Act.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi had raised questions in the Lok Sabha about the lives of workers, to which the Central government had replied that the system was transparent. However, the Central government has now changed the very MGNREGA Act, Minister Priyank Kharge charged.

Speaking to reporters, the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated, ‘VB-G RAM G’ Act is transparent, and opposition is being voiced because it has become difficult for Congress agents to carry out illegal activities under it. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has brought this decision in violation of rules, and we oppose it, he stressed.

Passing a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Legislative Assembly itself is illegal. A notice should have been given seven days in advance, and a discussion held. Instead, a sudden resolution has been brought, and propaganda is being carried out against the Central government. A survey by the Rural Development Department has revealed that under the employment guarantee scheme, Rs 16,019 crore was misused in 31,624 cases during 2023–24, Rs 50.23 crore was misused in 20,742 cases during 2024–25, and Rs 18.13 crore was misused during 2025–26. The money was looted through favouritism, bogus bills, and by awarding works to Congress agents, he said.

The central government does not carry out any work itself. All are executed through the Rural Development Department. The Congress government is hesitating to provide its 40 per cent share due to lack of funds. Fame is being claimed without money. This is a people-oriented and transparent scheme. We all oppose this resolution. The NREGA scheme is 20 years old, and its name has been changed. A new scheme introduced in the budget has been named after Mahatma Gandhi. However, the Congress has named more than 400 schemes and institutions after the Nehru family, Ashoka said.

Previously, under the Employment Guarantee, work was for 100 days. It has been increased to 125 days. This allows for an additional 25 days of work. Extensive discussions were held with all state governments regarding the new scheme. Technical workshops and multi-stakeholder meetings were conducted. At that time, the Congress did not oppose it, but now they are opposing it purely for political reasons, he said.

“The 2013 CAG report revealed that more than 4.33 lakh fake job cards were created. This resulted in a loss of thousands of crores of rupees. The validity of job cards has been reduced from 5 to 3 years. A comprehensive review of the cards will be done every 3 years. Therefore, it will no longer be possible to issue job cards in the names of the deceased as before,” Ashoka pointed out.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking on the resolution in the Assembly, stated, “There was no discussion with the States before implementing the Act. Discussions should have been held before introducing the 60:40 funding ratio.”

“Manusmriti states that women, Adivasis and small farmers should not be economically empowered. According to the Manusmriti, if Shudras gain economic power, they will no longer remain as servants; the new act is brought under the influence of this ideology. The VB-G RAM G Act must be completely withdrawn. The MGNREGA scheme must be restored. The people’s right to employment must be re-established, and the powers of the panchayats must be restored. Our demand is that a minimum wage of Rs 400 be provided across the country,” CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

“The name of Mahatma Gandhi should not be removed, and he should not be insulted again. This appeal will be sent to the Central government and the President,” Siddaramaiah added.



