Karnataka Lokayukta Releases List of Ministers and Legislators Failing to Declare Assets

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has published a comprehensive list of ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) who have failed to submit their property and liability statements for the financial year 2024–25 within the prescribed deadline. This action underscores the Lokayukta’s commitment to upholding transparency and accountability among public servants in the state.

The directive to declare assets and liabilities stems from the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984. Specifically, Section 22(1) and Sub-Section (1) of Section 7 mandate that every public servant, excluding government employees, must furnish details of their personal and their family’s assets and liabilities to the Lokayukta by June 30th each year. This declaration must adhere to a prescribed format.

Section 22(2) of the Act stipulates that should a public servant neglect to submit the statement within the specified timeframe, the Lokayukta is obligated to report this non-compliance to the relevant competent authority and simultaneously provide a copy of the report to the public servant in question. Should the individual persist in their failure to comply within two months of receiving the report, the Lokayukta is legally empowered to publicize their name in leading state newspapers.

Under the purview of the Act, all MLAs and MLCs are classified as public servants. Consequently, the Lokayukta has released the names of those individuals who have not submitted their property and liability statements for 2024–25, even after due notification.

The list of ministers who failed to submit the required declarations includes:

K.H. Muniyappa – Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs

Dinesh Gundu Rao – Minister for Health & Family Welfare

B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan – Minister for Housing, Waqf & Minority Welfare

Rahim Khan – Minister for Haj & Urban Development

K. Venkatesh – Minister for Animal Husbandry & Sericulture

The roster of MLAs failing to comply encompasses a broad representation from across the state, including prominent names such as: K. N. Rajanna (Madhugiri), Laxman Savadi (Athani), Ashok Pattan (Ramdurg), H.Y. Meti (Bagalkot), Vijayanand Kashappanavar (Hunagund), Vittal Katakadond (Nagthan), M.Y. Patil (Afzalpur), Allamprabhu Patil (Kalaburagi South), Kaneez Fathima (Kalaburagi North), Sharanu Salagar (Basavakalyan), Siddu Patil (Humnabad), Basanagouda Turvihal (Maski), G. Janardhan Reddy (Gangavati), Basavaraj Rayareddy (Yelburga), K. Raghavendra Hitnal (Koppal), Vinay Kulkarni (Dharwad), Satish Sail (Karwar), Dinkar Shetty (Kumta), B.K. Sangameshwar (Bhadravathi), T.D. Rajegowda (Sringeri), Nayana Motamma (Mudigere), H.D. Revanna (Holenarasipura), and A. Manju (Arakalagudu), among others.

The list of MLCs who did not submit their declarations features: Saleem Ahmed, Adagur H. Vishwanath, K. Abdul Jabbar, M.L. Anil Kumar, Basanagouda Badarli, Govindaraju, Ivan D’Souza, T.N. Javarayi Gowda, C.N. Manjegowda, Dr. M.G. Mule, N. Nagaraj (M.T.B.), Naseer Ahmed, K.S. Naveen, Pradeep Shettar, P.H. Pujar, Rajendra Rajanna, Ramoji Gowda, Shashil Namoshi, S.V. Sankanoor, Sunil Valyapur, Sunil Gowda Patil, Sharavana T.A., Y.M. Satish, Suraj Revanna, H.P. Sudham Das, Tippannappa Kamakanur, Dr. D. Thimmayya, and K. Vivekananda.

Additionally, the Lokayukta noted that the following individuals submitted their declarations after the stipulated deadline:

D. Sudhakar – Minister for Planning & Statistics

B.M. Nagaraj – MLA, Siruguppa (SC)

M.T. Krishnappa – MLA, Turuvekere

Pathan Yaseer Ahmad Khan – MLA, Shiggaon

Chidananda M. Gowda – MLC

The Lokayukta’s announcement reinforces the importance of transparency and accountability as cornerstones of public service. The failure to declare personal assets and liabilities, as mandated by law, will be met with public disclosure, ensuring that elected officials are held to the highest standards of ethical conduct.