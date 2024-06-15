Karnataka Minister questions incentives for US firm in Gujarat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, on Saturday termed the US-based Micron Technology potentially receiving Rs 3.2 crore in subsidies for every job it creates at its planned semiconductor unit in Gujarat as unjustifiable.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said, “If this applies to Gujarat, the same formula should be followed in other states as well to create more opportunities.”

Patil also said that if a company is given this much incentive, it could be considered a public sector undertaking (PSU).

“It could be a welcome step if higher incentives are extended to create a conducive industrial ecosystem. So this policy should be the same for other states as well. However, currently, the Central government’s approach seems to only favour Gujarat, which is the Prime Minister’s home state,” said Patil, as he expressed concern that this could lead to a disparity among the states.



