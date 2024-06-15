Karnataka govt hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre

Fuel prices in Karnataka have increased by Rs 3 as the state government hiked tax on petrol and diesel on June 15, which will come into immediate effect.

As per the state government notification on Saturday, Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) has been increased from 25.92 percent to 29.84 percent on petrol and from 14.3 percent to 18.4 percent on diesel.

According to the Akhila Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association, the price of petrol will increase to Rs 102.85 per litre, while diesel will rise to Rs 88.93 per litre.

The notification issued by the state finance department stated that the price hike will come into effect immediately.



