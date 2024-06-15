Water conservation campaign will become a movement in state: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the ongoing water conservation campaign ‘Jal-Ganga Sanvardhan’ will become a movement and all projects under it will be completed on time.

“I believe that all projects under the Jal-Ganga Sanvardhan would be completed on time and would serve to its purpose. This campaign, though, would be completed on Sunday, but the way people have come forward to support, I believe, it would become a movement,” CM Yadav said.

CM Yadav said that he was confident that the movement he started with the participation of all sections of society, would continue until it met the real purpose of it.

He said the state government has allocated Rs 3,676 crore for various projects, including a cleanliness drive of water bodies and rivers across the state.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav offered prayers on the bank of river Shipra in the presence of a large number of participants, including Hindu priests.

As per the official report, the ‘Jal-Ganga Sanvardhan’ campaign began on June 5, and so far nearly 20 lakh people have come forward to support this initiative led by CM Yadav.

Even the opposition Congress has also extended its support for this movement. MP unit head of the Congress, Jitu Patwari said on Friday that the opposition would be ready to participate in this noble cause.