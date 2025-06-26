Karnataka Minister Rajanna hints at ‘major political changes’ after September, sparks row over Cong infighting

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, on Thursday, stirred a political debate by saying that the state will witness major changes after September, fueling speculation about internal conflict within the Congress.

Minister Rajanna made the remark after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Rajanna, a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah, had remained silent following the recent honey trap controversy.

He had previously alleged an attempt to honey trap him on the floor of the Assembly and later in Delhi said that he is ready to take on the role of State Congress President held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

He also expressed willingness to resign from his Ministerial post.

Speaking to the media, Minister Rajanna said, “Let the month of September pass — you will witness big changes. There will be a revolution.”

When asked whether he was referring to changes in the state politics, the Minister confirmed saying, “Yes, I am referring to state politics. Everything will begin after September.”

Rajanna also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is governing under pressure.

He noted: “During Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018, there was only one power centre. Although G. Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao served as State Congress Presidents during that period, they did not create any trouble for the state government.”

“Now, there are multiple power centres. There is a State party President, and even the party leadership in Delhi frequently interferes in the state’s matters. It is no longer possible for one person to take decisions independently,” Rajanna said.

Sources indicate that Rajanna may be hinting at the possible replacement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar from the post of State Congress President.

Responding to Rajanna’s remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar in Tumakuru, said, “I don’t know what kind of revolution is going to unfold in the state after September. Minister Rajanna is a senior party leader. He should offer a clarification.”

State Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, also a close aide of CM Siddaramaiah, said that while no major changes are likely, some minor changes may occur.

“Only Minister Rajanna can explain what he meant by big changes,” he added.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “Minister Rajanna had earlier said that I am capable. The Congress High Command will take note of such remarks. I don’t know on what basis he has made the current statement.”

State Housing and Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan remarked, “Ours is a party that functions under the Congress High Command. They can make decisions at any time — it doesn’t matter if it’s Zameer Ahmad Khan, Rajanna, or anyone else.”

Meanwhile, expelled BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar, a close aide of Deputy CM Shivakumar, dismissed Rajanna’s statement.

“There is no question of a revolution or major change. Minister Rajanna is 75-years-old and appears to have lost his mental balance. He is simply speaking for the sake of it,” he said.

Reacting to Minister Rajanna’s statement, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council and BJP leader, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, claimed that Rajanna’s mention of a major change implies that the Congress-led government is on the verge of collapse.