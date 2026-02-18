Karnataka restricts media movement within Vidhana Soudha, Opposition cries foul

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Wednesday issued an order restricting the movement of media persons inside the State Legislature complex (Vidhan Soudha), triggering sharp criticism from the opposition parties and raising concerns over press freedom.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) directed that journalists conduct interviews with legislators and seek their reactions only at a designated location, the portico near the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha.

The order also states that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and other dignitaries should not be followed within the premises for comments.

In a letter sent by the DPAR Secretary to the Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, officials were asked to issue necessary instructions to ensure compliance by all media persons.

A copy of the communication was also marked to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Vidhana Soudha security. The subject line of the letter referred to directions for the media to obtain reactions only at a stipulated point.

The government has defended the move as necessary for safety and security.

Critics, however, argue that it curtails freedom of expression and limits access to elected representatives inside the legislative complex. Some opposition leaders have also alleged that the restrictions could hinder their ability to communicate freely with journalists on the premises.

The controversy comes days after reports emerged of the alleged theft of 300 grams of gold within Vidhana Soudha, reportedly involving a DPAR staff member. Critics claim the department is attempting to deflect attention from the incident by tightening media access.

Congress legislator H. Ranganath expressed reservations over the order, stating that imposing restrictions on the media is not appropriate. He said opinions and public issues reach people through the press and added that safeguarding press freedom is central to the party’s principles.

Rangnath indicated he would verify the matter, describing it as possibly a mistake, and maintained that there should not be restrictions on the media.

BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath termed the order an attack on democracy and freedom of speech. He said that during the previous BJP government, journalists had access to all floors of the building and could obtain reactions from ministers in their offices, adding that interactions also took place during committee meetings.

Vishwanath alleged that the recent security lapse reflected policing failure and argued that instead of addressing such gaps, the government was targeting the media.

He said confining journalists to a single point near the West Gate, close to the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue, was a regressive step. The BJP MLA added that while leaders often refer to the press as the fourth estate of democracy, such measures evoke memories of the Emergency.

“The government should withdraw the order and strengthen security instead of restricting access,” Vishwanath said.

The Janata Dal (Secular) also slammed the move on social media platform X, accusing the ruling Congress of being unsettled by journalists who ask questions. The party alleged that limiting media movement inside Vidhana Soudha reflected insecurity within the government and questioned why ministers and MLAs would be wary of scrutiny over corruption.

JD (S) described the move as an attack on democratic values and press freedom, urging the Chief Minister to ensure transparency rather than suppress the media.

The order has sharpened the political debate over transparency, accountability, and the role of the press within Karnataka’s legislature.



