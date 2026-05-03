Karnataka Sangha Qatar Celebrates Labour Day 2026 with Grand Event in Doha

Doha, Qatar: Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ), functioning under the aegis of the Embassy of India and affiliated with the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), successfully hosted its Labour Day Celebration 2026 at the Pearling Sports Academy, Mansoura, Doha.

Centered around the inspiring Kannada philosophy “Kaayakave Kailasa” (Work is Worship), the event brought together hundreds of community members, workers, and dignitaries, fostering a strong spirit of unity, respect, and cultural pride. This marked the first major event organized by the newly elected KSQ Management Committee (2026–2028) and was widely appreciated as a resounding success.

KSQ President Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu, in his welcome address, reaffirmed KSQ’s commitment to serving as a “home away from home” for workers in Qatar. The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Vaibhav Tandale, Counsellor (Head of Chancery & Consular), Embassy of India, Qatar; Mr. Khalid Abdul Rehman Fakhroo, Specialist, Qatar Ministry of Labour Relations; ICC President Mr. Manikantan A P; ICC Advisory Chairperson Mr. P N Baburajan; and Mr. Faisal Al Hudawi. All speakers acknowledged and appreciated the invaluable contribution of workers to Qatar’s growth and development.

The celebration also witnessed the esteemed presence of senior community leaders and representatives from apex bodies, including ICC, ICBF, and ISC. Advisors of Karnataka Sangha Qatar—Mr. Arunkumar, Mr. Veeresh Mannangi, Mr. H K Madhu, Mr. Sanjay Kudari, and ICC former President Mrs. Milan Arun were in attendance. ICC’s Karnataka Sangha representative, Mr. Sandeep, along with presidents and members of Karnataka-based associations in Qatar, actively participated and appreciated the initiative taken by KSQ.

The program featured key initiatives focused on worker welfare, including a health and wellness session by Dr. Kantharaj, emphasising hydration and well-being, a safety awareness briefing, and the distribution of water cooler bottles in preparation for the summer. In addition, ICBF insurance benefits were extended to several workers, highlighting KSQ’s continued commitment to social responsibility.

Karnataka Sangha Qatar extends its sincere gratitude to the Embassy of India, Doha, and the Indian Cultural Centre, Qatar, for their steadfast support. The organisation warmly thanks its supporters— Mr. Thomas Cherian (Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Trading Co.), Mr. Mustafa (Gulf Plant Trading & Contracting W.L.L.), and Mr. Mohammed Saleem (TEAM Engineering & Contracting W.L.L.), whose generous support made this event a resounding success. Heartfelt thanks are also extended to all volunteers, members, and well-wishers whose dedication and effort brought this celebration to life.

KSQ General Secretary Mr. Sujith Kumar delivered the vote of thanks. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by a community dinner, leaving behind a strong message of unity, gratitude, and solidarity.