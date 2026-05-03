Godfrey Sequeira Re-elected as President of MUKA, Nottingham for Second Term

Nottingham, UK: Godfrey Sequeira has been unanimously elected for a second consecutive term as President of the Mangalorean United Konkani Association (MUKA), Nottingham. The election took place during the 18th Annual General Body Meeting held on March 31, 2024, at the Cotgrave Club Hall in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

The meeting commenced with a prayer, invoking blessings. Outgoing President Godfrey Sequeira extended a warm welcome to all attendees. He expressed his sincere appreciation for the dedicated service of the outgoing committee members throughout their tenure. The committee was also lauded for the successful Easter celebration organized recently.

Deepak Alvares presented the annual report, summarizing the activities and achievements of the past two years. Lydia Lewis presented the audited accounts for the financial years 2022-24, which were subsequently approved by the general body. John Fernandes oversaw the election process for the new executive committee.

The newly elected executive committee of MUKA for the term 2024-26 is comprised of the following members:

President: Godfrey Sequeira

Vice President: Anitha Sequeira

Secretary: Dorothy D’Souza

Treasurer: Lydia Lewis

Cultural Secretary: Jennifer Fernandes

Communication Co-ordinator: Anson Dias

Liturgical Secretary: Deepak Alvares

Sports Secretary: John Fernandes

The additional committee members include Bryan Miranda, Conrad Aranha, Arvin D’Souza, Sachin Fernandes, Vincent D’Souza, Irene Rasquinha, Harry D’Souza, Naveen Lobo, and Stany Sequeira.

Addressing the General Body, Godfrey Sequeira congratulated the newly elected committee members and expressed deep gratitude to the outgoing committee for their contributions. He thanked the general body for the renewed opportunity to serve as President and pledged to continue upholding the values and traditions of MUKA. He also called upon the members for their active support and expressed his aspiration to strengthen MUKA as a leading association for Konkani speakers in the United Kingdom.