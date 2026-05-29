Karnataka Sangha Qatar Organizes Mega Blood Donation Camp, Underscores Community Commitment

Doha, Qatar: Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ), operating under the esteemed patronage of the Indian Cultural Centre and the Embassy of India, Doha, successfully orchestrated a large-scale blood donation camp on Friday, May 22, 2026. The event, held at the Qatar National Blood Donation Center in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation, adopted the compelling theme, “Everyone Could Be a Hero,” resonating deeply within the community and underscoring the critical importance of voluntary blood donation.

The distinguished gathering was graced by the presence of prominent figures, including Mr. Eish Singhal, First Secretary at the Embassy of India, Doha, and Ms. Sadika Al Mahmoudi, Medical Manager & Head of Donor Recruitment at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), who served as Chief Guests. Their presence, alongside various community leaders and dignitaries, lent significant gravitas to the initiative. The program formally commenced with a cordial welcome address delivered by KSQ General Secretary, Mr. Sujith Kumar, setting an inclusive and appreciative tone for the proceedings.

During their addresses, Chief Guests Mr. Eish Singhal and Ms. Sadika Al Mahmoudi articulated compelling arguments for the critical need for regular blood donation and emphasized the indispensable role of community participation in sustaining and augmenting life-saving blood reserves. Mr. Singhal particularly highlighted the collective responsibility in contributing to public health initiatives. KSQ President, Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu, subsequently affirmed the organization’s enduring commitment to humanitarian service and its proactive involvement in community welfare initiatives, reiterating KSQ’s foundational ethos. Ms. Al Mahmoudi, representing HMC, expressed profound gratitude to the Indian expatriate community for their consistent and robust support of HMC’s endeavors, underscoring the growing demand for adequate blood supplies within Qatar’s healthcare infrastructure.

Further enriching the program, Dr. Amit Varma delivered an insightful address that delved into the profound medical significance and numerous health benefits associated with blood donation. His discourse served to educate and motivate the attendees, encouraging active and sustained participation in such noble philanthropic undertakings.

A poignant highlight of the event was a special recognition ceremony dedicated to honoring veteran blood donors. Dr. Sanjay Kudari, Mr. Shreedhar Nayak, and Mr. Mohammad Sohail were individually lauded for their exceptional dedication, having each contributed blood on more than 25 occasions. Their exemplary commitment serves as an inspiring testament to altruism and community spirit.

The blood donation camp garnered an overwhelming response from the vibrant Indian expatriate community, with a substantial number of donors selflessly contributing to bolster HMC’s vital blood reserves. This enthusiastic participation is a clear indicator of the community’s civic consciousness and its unwavering support for public health.

In a significant announcement during the event, KSQ officially unveiled the promotional poster for “Sambhrama 2026,” a forthcoming grand musical evening. This highly anticipated event, slated to feature the renowned singer Rajesh Krishnan and his troupe, is scheduled for June 12, 2026, at the DPS MIS Auditorium in Doha. The unveiling generated considerable excitement and anticipation for this cultural spectacle.

The day’s proceedings were skillfully hosted by Ms. Shubha, ensuring a smooth and engaging flow of events. The formal aspects of the program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, eloquently delivered by KSQ Vice President Mr. Anil Bhasagi, expressing profound appreciation to all involved parties.

Karnataka Sangha Qatar extends its deepest gratitude to all volunteers, steadfast supporters, dedicated media partners, and, most importantly, to all the generous donors whose collective efforts were instrumental in making this vital initiative a resounding success.